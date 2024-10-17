The Xpence team proudly collecting the Best Expense Management Platform award at Fintech Surge 2024 in Dubai, celebrating a milestone achievement in driving innovation across the GCC. Here’s the caption for the second picture of you collecting your award: Saad Ansari receiving the Fintech Leadership Award from Andrew Cover, Director at MEA Finance, at Fintech Surge 2024 in Dubai.

Xpence wins Best Expense Management Platform at Fintech Surge 2024, recognized for driving innovation and empowering businesses across the GCC.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xpence , a leading fintech platform specializing in innovative financial solutions for SMEs, has been awarded Best Expense Management Platform at the MEA Finance Banks and Fintech Forum, held during Fintech Surge 2024 at the Dubai Harbour. This accolade recognises Xpence’s commitment to streamlining expense management for businesses across the GCC.The award was collected by members of the Xpence team, a reflection of the collective effort and dedication driving the company’s success. Xpence’s platform has empowered thousands of businesses to efficiently manage expenses and streamline their financial operations, with solutions designed for both small and large enterprises.In addition to the company’s achievement, Saad Ansari, Founder and CEO of Xpence, was honoured with the Fintech Leadership Award. This recognition highlights his leadership in fostering innovation, developing strong partnerships, and successfully scaling Xpence’s operations across multiple markets.Commenting on the wins, Saad Ansari said: “These awards are a true testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our customers place in us. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering solutions that help businesses across the region thrive.”Xpence continues to expand its footprint across the GCC, with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE already online, and Qatar set to launch in 2025. The company’s comprehensive business payments ecosystem includes corporate cards, BNPL for SMEs, and embedded payment gateways.About Xpence:Xpence is the only GCC-based expense management platform operating in multiple GCC markets, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, with Qatar coming online in 2025. The platform provides innovative solutions tailored to the needs of SMEs, enabling businesses to streamline financial operations and drive efficiency using their Xpence Visa corporate cards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.