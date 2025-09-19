K10 Vision Reveals Early Results from Global Annual Audit Technology Survey

Technology Advances Set to Revolutionize Audit Teams' Capabilities and Impact

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K10 Vision, a leading provider of next-generation AI-enabled Audit and Risk Management software , today released preliminary insights from its Audit and Risk Technology Survey 2025 (ARTS25). Drawing on conversations with over 130 audit and risk teams across the globe that are not yet using K10 Vision, the early findings highlight widespread dissatisfaction with existing legacy systems and a strong appetite for more intelligent, AI-driven tools.While the full report will be published later this year, several clear trends have already emerged:• Technology remains underutilized – Over 70% of audit teams currently using audit tools admit that they are primarily used as glorified document repositories rather than working directly in the system to leverage improved workflows and learning based on real-time management information.• Automation is lagging – Only 27% of teams automatically generate their audit reports directly from their current systems, and less than 12% feel they gain genuine benefit from their current dashboards.• Shift toward new platforms – 68% of respondents expect to consider adopting new technology within the next 3 years, with the primary driver being a desire to move to more modern, AI-enabled solutions.• Decline in system loyalty – A full 83% say they expect to reassess their technology stack within the next 5 years, signaling a significant shift away from older legacy systems and a decline in vendor loyalty.• On-premise systems persist – Despite the cloud transition, on-premise deployments still account for over 30% of the market in many regions.• AI adoption remains limited – Less than 10% of teams report significant adoption of AI functionality within their audit processes.• Price sensitivity is high – Cost remains a critical decision factor, with many citing price as a “Significant” or higher consideration when choosing or replacing technology.In response to these market dynamics, K10 Vision continues to set the standard for the future of audit technology. Built from the ground up as a modern, cloud-native platform (with an On Premise option), K10 Vision delivers true AI-enabled Audit and Risk Management capabilities, empowering audit teams to move beyond basic document storage toward intelligent automation, streamlined workflows, and meaningful insights.K10 Vision’s platform addresses the key pain points highlighted in the survey by:• Enabling seamless, real-time report generation and unlimited real-time dashboards.• Incorporating AI to enhance planning, risk assessment, and issue detection.• Offering a scalable and flexible deployment model – including secure cloud options.• Providing a modern user experience that increases adoption while keeping price efficiency at the core.“As audit teams re-evaluate their technology strategies, it’s clear the industry is looking for smarter, more agile tools,” said Paul Gascoigne, CEO at K10 Vision. “K10 Vision is proud to be at the forefront of this transition, offering a true next-generation platform that delivers the AI-driven capabilities audit teams have been asking for without compromising on rich functionality or cost.”The full Annual Audit Technology Survey report will be released later this year.About K10 VisionK10 Vision is a market disrupter and global leader in AI-enabled Audit Management technology, delivering powerful, intuitive solutions that help organizations improve oversight, ensure compliance, and drive operational excellence. Trusted by public and private sector organizations in over 30 countries, K10 Vision is redefining the future of audit.

