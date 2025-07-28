K10 Vision's Powerful New Release Features Groundbreaking AI Integration

K10 Vision

K10 Vision Lays the Groundwork for the Transformational Role to be Played by Audit Management Software in the Months and Years Ahead

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K10 Vision is delighted to announce the launch of the latest version of its flagship K10 Vision Audit Management Software , marking a major milestone in the company’s ongoing mission to empower Audit and Risk professionals worldwide.This new release introduces "K10 AI Assist", an intelligent, integrated AI support tool designed to assist users at every step of their journey, from planning and execution to reporting and insights. Seamlessly embedded into the application, K10 AI Assist enhances efficiency, decision-making, and user experience through powerful contextual assistance and automation. In particular K10 Vision's AI integration moves the AI narrative in Audit Management Software beyond the restrictive scope of 'making reporting faster' to one which uses AI for its true, transformational impact.In addition to AI integration, this latest release delivers deeper and richer functionality across every area of the system, expanding the configurability, scalability, and value that K10 Vision brings to Audit and Risk teams across all industries and geographies.“This release is the culmination of an extraordinary effort by our development team,” said Paul Gascoigne, Chief Executive of K10 Vision. “We’ve pushed the boundaries of what an Audit Management System can be, adding intelligent support, expanding functionality, and ensuring our software remains the most configurable and functionally rich solution in the market today. We’re proud to be setting a new standard for the industry.”With this launch, K10 Vision reaffirms its position at the forefront of audit technology, offering future-ready software built to evolve with the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s governance professionals.About K10 Vision K10 Vision is a market disrupter and global leader in AI-enabled Audit Management technology, delivering powerful, intuitive solutions that help organizations improve oversight, ensure compliance, and drive operational excellence. Trusted by public and private sector organizations in over 30 countries, K10 Vision is redefining the future of audit.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.