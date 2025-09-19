Ignacio “Don Nacho” Saavedra Celebrates 107th Birthday Surrounded by Five Generations Ignacio “Don Nacho” Saavedra Celebrates 107th Birthday Surrounded by Five Generations Ignacio “Don Nacho” Saavedra Celebrates 107th Birthday Surrounded by Five Generations

GARDENA, PUERTO RICO, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignacio “Don Nacho” Saavedra, born September 11, 1918, celebrated his 107th birthday today in the company of five generations of his family. Known for his sharp memory, 20/20 vision, and vibrant spirit, Saavedra continues to be an example of longevity and vitality.Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Saavedra dedicated his career to the Department of Agriculture, where he promoted healthy living and nutrition—values that have defined his own life. His commitment to wellness is reflected in his remarkable health even at 107.The celebration highlighted a unique family milestone, as Saavedra was joined by five living generations: his son Manuel, Manuel’s daughter Sarianna, her daughter SariVictoria, and the newest member of the family, baby Jimena. His daughter Luz also joined in the celebration, along with his step-daughter, Puerto Rican singer Nydia Caro, who has been a beloved figure in Latin music for decades.Family longevity has long been a hallmark of Saavedra’s lineage—his father lived to 112 and his mother to 104—suggesting that “great genes” run strong in the family.“Don Nacho’s story is an inspiring reminder of the power of healthy living, strong family bonds, and resilience,” said family members during the gathering.About Ignacio “Don Nacho” SaavedraIgnacio Saavedra, affectionately known as “Don Nacho,” was born in 1918 in Puerto Rico. He dedicated his life to public service in the Department of Agriculture. Today, at 107 years old, he is celebrated not only by his family, including children Luz and Manuel, but also by a community inspired by his vitality and wisdom.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.