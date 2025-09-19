Cyviz and IDM Solutions Announce Partnership to Deliver AV/IoT Monitoring Solutions

Cyviz and IDM Solutions Strategic Partnership

Cyviz, a global provider of collaboration technology, announces new partnership with IDM Solutions, a key distributor of advanced IT and AV solutions in Europe.

This partnership is a great match. IDM Solutions shares our vision for transforming the AV industry with smarter, software-powered solutions.” — Espen Gylvik | Cyviz CEO

OSLO, NORWAY, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This collaboration will bring Cyviz’ Management & Monitoring Software Platform to a broader market, helping enterprises standardize, secure, and manage their mission-critical collaboration environments.The Cyviz platform is an AV/IT monitoring and management tool designed for the modern enterprise. It provides real-time diagnostics, remote support, and centralized control for standard AV and Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR) systems.By seamlessly integrating with Azure Active Directory, the platform offers a secure, scalable solution for a wide range of industries, including control centers, board rooms, and command centers.“This partnership is a great match,” says Espen Gylvik, CEO | Cyviz. “IDM Solutions shares our vision for transforming the AV industry with smarter, software-powered solutions. Their deep expertise and strong market presence will be critical in bringing Cyviz’ platform to more customers who need to monitor their full tech stack and ensure maximum uptime.”IDM Solutions will integrate the platform into its portfolio, enabling customers to gain comprehensive insights into their AV infrastructure. The platform offers unique capabilities such as:• In-depth monitoring of MTR systems and full tech stacks• Native remote access to most system components• A "jump platform" for custom control software“Cyviz sets a new standard in AV and IT monitoring. Their vendor-agnostic, secure platform is a game-changer, and IDM Solutions is proud to bring Cyviz’ EasyMonitor to our customers,” says Micha van der Stoop, Managing Director | IDM Solutions.This partnership is a significant step in Cyviz' partner strategy to expand its global reach through a network of trusted partners, ensuring that more organizations can benefit from innovative and secure AV management solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.