THE MALTA OPUS - LIMTED EDITION TIMEPIECE

FRIDAY 19TH SEPTEMBER 20205

To commemorate the launch of The Malta Opus, the landmark publication celebrating the culture, history, and identity of the Maltese islands, Professor Victor Grech, the editor of the project, has designed a Swiss-made luxury watch: The Malta Opus Timepiece.

This exceptional timepiece is much more than a tribute. It is a wearable symbol of Malta’s history and legacy. Crafted with precision and purpose, the watch is limited to just 1,565 individually numbered pieces, acknowledging the pivotal year 1565, when Malta’s fortitude was etched in history during the Great Siege.

Built for performance and elegance, The Malta Opus Timepiece features a 44mm stainless steel case and bracelet, a sapphire crystal, and a ceramic bezel. It is engineered for deep-sea endurance with 500 meters of water resistance, a screw-down crown, and a helium release valve, a true diver’s watch. The automatic movement is Swiss-made, and the watch is signed in five locations: the dial, crown, rotor, case back, and bracelet.

Each timepiece comes in a beautiful presentation box, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, and a two-year guarantee. Retailing at €1,565, this special limited edition watch is a collector’s item that blends craftsmanship with cultural pride.

The first watch, No. 1, will be auctioned for charity, paired with a Malta Opus Marquee Edition. Watches Nos. 2 to 156 will be offered at a very special price when purchased with the Marquee Edition of The Malta Opus. From No. 157 onward, each timepiece will be accompanied by a complimentary Malta Opus Midi Edition if preordered before the end of 2025.

The Malta Opus Timepiece is a veritable celebration of Maltese heritage, timeless in design, dauntless in spirit, and crafted to reflect the unique story of this nation.

The Malta Opus Timepiece is also the very first watch to be dedicated and created to accompany an Opus edition.

