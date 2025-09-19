Hotels and similar establishments survey 2024

MACAU, September 19 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that receipts of the hotel sector (covering hotels and economical accommodation establishments) increased by 13.6% year-on-year to MOP43.31 billion in 2024, driven by continued growth in the number of guests and the occupancy rate of guest rooms amid rising number of visitor arrivals. Besides, expenditure (excluding depreciation and interest paid) of the sector grew by 18.2% year-on-year to MOP35.26 billion. Gross Surplus (before depreciation and interest paid) of the sector totalled MOP8.11 billion in 2024.

Analysed by type of establishment, receipts of hotels rose by 13.5% year-on-year to MOP43.13 billion in 2024, of which receipts from Room Sales (MOP20.76 billion) and provision of Food & Beverages (MOP10.25 billion) went up by 12.5% and 25.2% respectively. Hotels of all ratings posted year-on-year growth in their receipts; four-star hotels registered a 26.1% rise in receipts, whereas five-star and three-star hotels saw respective increases of 11.0% and 9.7%.

Expenditure of hotels amounted to MOP35.15 billion, up by 18.2% year-on-year; Operating Expenses (MOP17.10 billion), Compensation of Employees (MOP13.97 billion) and Purchase of Goods & Commissions Paid (MOP4.08 billion) grew by 20.4%, 15.2% and 20.1% respectively. Gross Surplus (before depreciation and interest paid) of hotels totalled MOP8.04 billion in 2024.

As regards economical accommodation establishments, their receipts and expenditure rose by 57.0% and 22.0% year-on-year to MOP174 million and MOP107 million respectively in 2024. These establishments posted a Gross Surplus of MOP67 million.

Hotels and Similar Establishments Survey covers licensed hotel establishments operating in the Macao Special Administrative Region in the reference year. A total of 148 hotel establishments were operating in 2024, including 104 hotels and 44 economical accommodation establishments.