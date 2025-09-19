This National Clean Energy Week, take advantage of tax credits for clean energy project upgrades on your home

As part of National Clean Energy Week, MI Environment is highlighting federal clean energy tax credits for Michigan residents. Many of these credits are phasing out in the coming months, but there is still time for families to take advantage of them.

If you’ve been considering upgrading your furnace or water heater, purchasing an EV, or making your home more energy efficient, now is the time to act. Deadlines are as soon as September 30 for EVs, and every dollar in credits that you can claim before these cuts fully take effect is money back in your pocket.

Federal clean energy tax credits have played a critical role in making clean energy more affordable, covering 30% or more of costs connected to solar panels, and hundreds of dollars for energy-efficient appliances, electric vehicles (EVs), and home improvements that help families lower their monthly utility bills. These incentives not only have saved working families thousands, but they have also helped advance goals in the MI Healthy Climate Plan, supported jobs in Michigan, and ensured reliable energy for homes, as demand for electricity continues to grow.

Michigan families and homeowners are encouraged to explore and use these cost-saving programs before they expire.

Note:

*For expiring clean vehicle credits (the first two credits above): A vehicle is considered “acquired” when you have a signed contract and make any payment (even a small down payment or trade-in). If you acquire a vehicle by September 30, 2025, you can still claim the credit even if you don’t actually receive the vehicle until after that date - but you will not receive it until your vehicle is received and “placed in service”.

**For residential clean energy credit (solar, battery storage, and geothermal heating installations): Payment timing doesn’t matter - only installation completion does. If your solar panels, heat pump, etc. are installed after December 31, 2025, you can’t claim the 25D credit, even if you paid for them before that date.