Xijiu Matured Liquor by Chengdu Times Fashion Art Design Co., Ltd Wins Platinum in A' Packaging Design Award

Xijiu Matured Liquor

Innovative Packaging Design for Xijiu Matured Liquor Series Receives Prestigious International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Chengdu Times Fashion Art Design Co., Ltd as a winner in the Packaging Design category for their exceptional work on the Xijiu Matured Liquor Series. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Xijiu Matured Liquor packaging design within the packaging industry and positions it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.The award-winning packaging design for Xijiu Matured Liquor Series showcases a harmonious fusion of traditional Chinese cultural elements with modern aesthetics, reflecting current trends and needs within the packaging industry. This innovative approach not only enhances the product's market competitiveness but also serves as a medium for the inheritance and promotion of Chinese culture, offering practical benefits for consumers, the industry, and other stakeholders.The Xijiu Matured Liquor Series packaging design stands out in the market through its ingenious integration of cultural exploration and aesthetic innovation. Inspired by the symbolic essence of the circle in traditional Chinese culture and the esteemed collections of the Palace Museum, the design features a classic drum-shaped bottle adorned with motifs such as mountains, rising sun, scrolls, and ribbons. The laser-engraved age statements of 15 and 30 years resemble fluttering ribbons, while the original illustration in a woodcut style combines the profound Chinese culture with the landscape along the Chishui River and premium ingredients.This prestigious recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a testament to Chengdu Times Fashion Art Design Co., Ltd's commitment to excellence and innovation in packaging design. It not only validates the exceptional quality and creativity of the Xijiu Matured Liquor Series packaging but also sets a new benchmark for the company's future projects, fostering further exploration and innovation in the field.Xijiu Matured Liquor was designed by the talented team at Chengdu Times Fashion Art Design Co., Ltd, including Xiaohu Feng, Xian Huo, and Lei Wang, who collaborated to create this award-winning packaging design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Xijiu Matured Liquor packaging design at:About Chengdu Times Fashion Art Design Co., LtdChengdu Times Fashion Art Design Co., Ltd is a professional organization engaged in the field of liquor packaging design strategy and brand promotion. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, from strategic packaging and graphic illustration to final draft processing and analysis. As a China-based company, Chengdu Times Fashion Art Design Co., Ltd brings a wealth of expertise and cultural understanding to their packaging design solutions.About Guizhou Xijiu Co..ltdGuizhou Xijiu Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. (Guizhou Xijiu), headquartered in the scenic area of the Chi Shui River in northern Guizhou, is a prominent Chinese liquor company. With a brand value reaching 222.463 billion yuan in 2023, Guizhou Xijiu ranks among the top eight Chinese liquor brands and second among Chinese soy sauce-flavored liquors. The company boasts an expansive area of over 8,000 mu (approximately 1,312 acres) and employs more than 15,000 people.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a highly regarded accolade that recognizes designs demonstrating exceptional creativity and innovation in the Packaging Design category. Recipients are selected based on a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries against pre-established criteria such as innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, and market competitiveness. The Platinum A' Design Award acknowledges the significant contributions of these designs in advancing the packaging industry and promoting the principles of good design for the benefit of society.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in packaging design. Organized annually since 2008, the award attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands from across the globe. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most exceptional designs are honored. By showcasing these pioneering works on an international stage, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and drive the advancement of the packaging industry, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

