Retail’s New Soundscape: Audfly’s Directional Audio Opens Fresh Avenues for Brand Marketing

Audfly FocusAura™ – An integrated solution combining directional voice pickup and directional sound emission, enabling clear and private human–machine interaction.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digital transformation continues to reshape retail, a new element is emerging in the sensory marketing toolkit: directional sound solutions. Chinese audio technology company Audfly Technology is gaining recognition in Europe and the U.S. for its innovative use of ultrasonic directional sound , which allows sound messages to reach intended listeners more directly, while reducing spillover into surrounding spaces.At a time when malls and retail districts compete to capture attention in increasingly saturated environments, Audfly’s approach promises a quieter yet more immersive form of communication. From shopfront window displays to in-store kiosks and interactive advertising installations, directional sound solutions are being tested as tools to enrich customer engagement and drive personalized brand experiences.“Traditional loudspeakers have limits in retail spaces—they can overwhelm or annoy customers not directly interested in the message,” said Laura Mitchell, Senior Researcher in Retail Innovation at the European Institute of Marketing Studies. “Ultrasonic directional sound offers a more considerate way to communicate: sound messages that feel intimate and relevant, without contributing to noise pollution.”A notable addition to Audfly’s portfolio is the recently introduced Audfly FocusAura™ Solution, which combines directional sound modules for emission with directional sound pickup , creating a system designed for environments such as self-service kiosks, digital avatars, and interactive retail terminals. Designed for environments such as self-service kiosks, digital avatars, and interactive retail terminals, FocusAura™ enables two-way communication that remains private and intelligible even in busy shopping centers. Retail analysts suggest the technology could redefine how shoppers interact with brands on the floor.Industry insiders note that pilot projects are already underway. In shopping centers across Asia and Europe, ultrasonic directional sound has been deployed in storefront promotions where only passersby standing directly in front of a display hear a product message. Similarly, interactive kiosks equipped with directional sound pickup technology have delivered personalized offers without spilling sound into the wider environment.“Sound has always been an underused dimension of retail design,” commented James Carter, Director of Retail Experience. “What we’re seeing with Audfly is a new layer of precision—almost like the difference between a billboard and a personalized push notification. It brings intimacy into physical retail.”Observers note that directional sound solutions are emerging as a timely response to retailers’ pursuit of more engaging and personalized experiences. Experts highlight that their ability to reduce background noise while delivering tailored messages aligns seamlessly with the broader trend toward individualized retail journeys, suggesting strong potential for widespread adoption.As retailers search for differentiation in the digital era, Audfly’s ultrasonic directional sound technology is positioning itself as more than a novelty. Experts suggest it offers a preview of how future retail environments may enable brands to engage customers through direct, voice-based interaction.

