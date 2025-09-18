Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,722 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 5371, Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2026

Division A would provide for the continuation, through November 21, 2025, of the appropriations and authorities contained in the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations Act, 2025 (Public Law 119-4), which provided appropriations and authorities for 2025 for agencies covered by the 12 annual appropriation acts. The amounts, which are shown in Table 1, are annualized—that is, estimated as if appropriations were provided for the entire fiscal year. 

Divisions B though D would extend various provisions and authorities. CBO’s estimates of the budgetary effects for those divisions are summarized in Table 2. In keeping with division E section 101, Budgetary Effects, and at the direction of the House and Senate Committees on the Budget, the divisions are considered authorizing legislation rather than appropriation legislation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 5371, Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more