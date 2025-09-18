H.R. 5371, Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2026

Division A would provide for the continuation, through November 21, 2025, of the appropriations and authorities contained in the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations Act, 2025 (Public Law 119-4), which provided appropriations and authorities for 2025 for agencies covered by the 12 annual appropriation acts. The amounts, which are shown in Table 1, are annualized—that is, estimated as if appropriations were provided for the entire fiscal year.

Divisions B though D would extend various provisions and authorities. CBO’s estimates of the budgetary effects for those divisions are summarized in Table 2. In keeping with division E section 101, Budgetary Effects, and at the direction of the House and Senate Committees on the Budget, the divisions are considered authorizing legislation rather than appropriation legislation.