DUPLEXITY Releases Soul-Stirring New Single 'Mercy'

Acclaimed sibling pop-rock duo DUPLEXITY is excited to announce the release of their 13th single, “Mercy,” set to debut on September 19, 2025.

MERCY came from a reflection of our own experiences and the universal journey of realizing that you don’t always have to show mercy when someone hurts you!” — Savannah Judy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This evocative track, "Mercy," masterfully explores the tumultuous emotions of betrayal and loss, capturing the raw experience of feeling discarded by someone you once deeply trusted. While immersing listeners in the raw honesty of lyrics, ‘Bathed my body hundreds of times — but I feel dirty, out of my mind’ conveys the struggle of trying to cleanse oneself from the phantom remnants of a love gone wrong. This heartfelt exploration of rage and resilience resonates deeply, making it Ideal for listeners who appreciate powerful storytelling.The duo, comprised of siblings Savannah Judy and Luke Judy, shares their desire to connect with audiences through authentic storytelling. “With ‘Mercy,’ we wanted to channel the feelings of anger and resistance to forgive that come from heartbreak. It’s a reflection of our own experiences and the universal journey of realizing that you don’t always have to show mercy when someone hurts you!”Listeners can expect the signature sound of DUPLEXITY in “Mercy,” with dynamic instrumentation and passionate vocals that elevate the song’s emotional intensity. As fans have come to expect, the duo’s ability to weave powerful narratives into their music ensures that “Mercy” will resonate with anyone who has faced similar trials of the heart.In addition to the single release, fans can look forward to a stirring music video that visually represents the song’s themes, further enhancing the emotional connection with viewers. The video will be available on all major platforms following the release of the single.“Mercy” is available for pre-save now on Spotify , ensuring that fans can experience this compelling new track the moment it drops on Spotify, Apple Music and all streaming platforms.DUPLEXITY invites fans to join them for a series of virtual listening parties, where they will perform, share insights about the creation of “Mercy” and engage in a live Q&A. Details on how to join each special session can be found on the DUPLEXITY social pages and website.Stay updated with DUPLEXITY by following their social media channels:Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@duplexityband?_t=8oqfV80njZu&_r=1 IG: https://instagram.com/duplexityband YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Duplexityband Linktree: https://linktr.ee/DUPLEXITY?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=2a7aee0a-e89c-4e32-8563-21f0ad9ff59b Website: www.duplexityband.com About DUPLEXITY:DUPLEXITY is a dynamic sibling pop-rock duo known for their emotive storytelling and impactful sound. Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, they have captured the hearts of many with their relatable themes and authentic live performances. DUPLEXITY has been earning a dedicated following since their formation in 2023, from the Sunset Strip in LA to NYC, House Of Blues, and most recently opening up for Benson Boone on Rolling Stone's SXSW Future of Music stage.For more information, interviews, or press inquiries:contact@duplexityband.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.