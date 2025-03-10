DUPLEXITY Releases Empowering Anthem “Not Today” Teen Rock Duo from Los Angeles Inspires with Their Latest Single
DUPLEXITY releasing their anticipated new single "Not Today" while making SXSW debut on the ACL live at the Moody Theater stage.
With lyrics that convey the exhilarating feeling of reaching one's goals, "Not Today" captures the essence of triumph and the importance of savoring life's fleeting moments. In a world often overshadowed by negativity, the song serves as a rallying cry to focus on the now.
“Not Today” was co-written by Trey Bruce, Savannah Judy, and Luke Judy, and produced by Trey Bruce. The track was expertly mixed by David Buchanan at Cake Mix and mastered by Adam Grover at Sterling Sound. It is the first release from a series of songs recorded during a live session at the renowned Sound Emporium in Nashville, TN. The impressive lineup of musicians featured on the track includes Miles McPherson on drums, Craig Young on bass, Justin Ostrander, Luke Judy, and Trey Bruce on guitars, and Luke Moseley on keys and synth.
In addition to the single release, DUPLEXITY is set to perform their SXSW debut at the Rolling Stone Future of Music Showcase at the Moody Theatre on March 11th at 7:00 PM. This highly anticipated event will provide the duo with an exciting platform to showcase their talent and connect with fans.
“Not Today” is now available on all major streaming platforms. For more information about DUPLEXITY and their upcoming performances, visit them on all social platforms as @Duplexityband as well as their DUPLEXITY website and steam their music on Spotify among other streaming sites.
Jennifer Judy
DUPLEXITY
+ +1 310-401-4045
duplexityband@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
TikTok
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.