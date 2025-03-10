DUPLEXITY Releases Empowering Anthem “Not Today” Teen Rock Duo from Los Angeles Inspires with Their Latest Single

Album Art by Wayne Svrakov Photo by Jack Lue

DUPLEXITY releasing their anticipated new single "Not Today" while making SXSW debut on the ACL live at the Moody Theater stage.

We believe in the power of celebrating the 'wins' in life! Taking time to acknowledge your hard work not only honors your journey but also ignites the passion within you to pursue your next goal.” — DUPLEXITY

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DUPLEXITY , the dynamic teen sibling rock duo formed by Savannah Judy and Luke Judy from Los Angeles, is set to release their latest single, “ Not Today ” on March 11th, 2025. This powerful pop-rock anthem encourages listeners to embrace the present and celebrate their achievements, reminding us all to live in the moment.With lyrics that convey the exhilarating feeling of reaching one's goals, "Not Today" captures the essence of triumph and the importance of savoring life's fleeting moments. In a world often overshadowed by negativity, the song serves as a rallying cry to focus on the now.“Not Today” was co-written by Trey Bruce, Savannah Judy, and Luke Judy, and produced by Trey Bruce. The track was expertly mixed by David Buchanan at Cake Mix and mastered by Adam Grover at Sterling Sound. It is the first release from a series of songs recorded during a live session at the renowned Sound Emporium in Nashville, TN. The impressive lineup of musicians featured on the track includes Miles McPherson on drums, Craig Young on bass, Justin Ostrander, Luke Judy, and Trey Bruce on guitars, and Luke Moseley on keys and synth.In addition to the single release, DUPLEXITY is set to perform their SXSW debut at the Rolling Stone Future of Music Showcase at the Moody Theatre on March 11th at 7:00 PM. This highly anticipated event will provide the duo with an exciting platform to showcase their talent and connect with fans.“Not Today” is now available on all major streaming platforms. For more information about DUPLEXITY and their upcoming performances, visit them on all social platforms as @Duplexityband as well as their DUPLEXITY website and steam their music on Spotify among other streaming sites.

