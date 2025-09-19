Governor Newsom announces judicial appointments 9.18.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced his appointment of 15 Superior Court Judges: two in Alameda County; one in Contra Costa County, one in Kern County, one in Los Angeles County, one in Marin County, one in Mendocino County, one in Orange County, two in Riverside County, one in San Bernardino County, two in San Francisco County, one in Santa Cruz County, and one in Siskiyou County.

Alameda County Superior Court

Meera T. Parikh, of Alameda County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Parikh has worked as a Partner and Litigation Attorney at Poniatowski Leding Parikh PC since 2007. She worked as a Litigation Associate at Parish & Small PLC from 2003 to 2007. Parikh was a Patent Attorney at Hickman Palermo Truong & Becker from 2001 to 2003. Parikh received a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Mark McCannon to the San Mateo Superior Court. Parikh is a Democrat.

Gregory Brown, of Alameda County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Brown has served at the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General as a Supervising Deputy Attorney General since 2019. He held various roles at the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General including as Deputy Attorney General from 2016 to 2019, Deputy Solicitor General from 2014 to 2016 and Deputy Attorney General from 2008 to 2014. He worked as In-house Counsel at Robert Half International Inc. from 2007 to 2008. Brown was an Associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP from 2002 to 2007. He served as a Judicial Clerk in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2001 to 2002. Brown received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Chicago School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Stephen M. Pulido. Brown is a Democrat.

Contra Costa County Superior Court

Andrew Verriere, of Contra Costa County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Contra Costa County Superior Court. Verriere has served as a Commissioner at the Contra Costa Court since 2023. He was a Shareholder at Hartog, Baer, Zabronsky & Verriere from 2017 to 2023. He worked as a Senior Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw from 2015 to 2017. Verriere was a Partner at Morrill Law Firm from 2012 to 2015. He worked as an Associate at Barr & Barr Attorneys from 2011 to 2012 and as an Associate at Jones Day from 2009 to 2011. Verriere received a Juris Doctor degree from UC Berkeley School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Brian F. Haynes. Verriere is a Democrat.

Kern County Superior Court

Sally Ackerknecht, of Kern County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Kern County Superior Court. Ackerknecht has served as a Commissioner at the Kern Court since 2023 where she also served as a Court Attorney in 2023. She worked as an Attorney at the Department of Child Support Services from 2018 to 2023. Ackerknecht served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Tulare County Public Defender’s Office from 2011 to 2018. She was an Associate at the Law Offices Stephen G. Cline in 2011. Ackerknecht received a Juris Doctor degree from California Western School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael G. Bush. Ackerknecht is registered as Non-Partisan.

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Amir Aharonov, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Aharonov has served as a Commissioner at the Los Angeles Court since 2021. He was Of Counsel at Webster Kaplan Sprunger from 2020 to 2021. He worked as a Senior Partner at Aharonov & Revy Family Law from 2007 to 2020. Aharonov received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robin M. Sloan. Aharonov is registered as Non-Partisan.



Marin County Superior Court

Matthew Siroka, of Marin County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Marin County Superior Court. Siroka has been in solo practice since 2006. He served as a Staff Attorney at the First District Appellate Project from 2009 to 2011. Siroka worked as an Associate at Minami Tamaki LLP from 2003 to 2006. Siroka received a Juris Doctor degree from UC Law San Francisco. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Paul M. Haakenson. Siroka is registered as Non-Partisan.



Mendocino County Superior Court

FredRicco McCurry, of Mendocino County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Mendocino County Superior Court. McCurry is a Deputy in the Mendocino County Alternate Public Defender’s Office, where he has worked since 2025. He served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Mendocino County Public Defender’s Office from 2022 to 2025. He worked in solo practice from 2021 to 2022, 2015 to 2019, 2009 to 2013, 2005 to 2008, and 1995 to 2003. McCurry served in various roles in the U.S. Army, including as a Chief of Staff at the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command from 2019 to 2021, Deputy Director of Logistical Operations from 2013 to 2015, and as a Transportation Officer from 2008 to 2009 and 2003 to 2005. McCurry worked as a Paralegal Specialist in the U.S. Small Business Administration from 1994 to 1995. McCurry received a Juris Doctor degree from Pepperdine University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jeannie Nadel. McCurry is a Democrat.

Orange County Superior Court

Susel Carrillo-Orellana, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Orange County Superior Court. Carrillo-Orellana has served as a Commissioner at the Los Angeles Court since 2024. She served at the Federal Public Defender’s Office for the Central District of California as a Director of Recruitment from 2023 to 2024 and as a Deputy Federal Public Defender from 2012 to 2024. Carrillo-Orellana served as a Research Attorney at the Los Angeles County Superior Court from 2007 to 2012. She worked as a Staff Attorney at the Public Counsel Law Center from 2005 to 2007. Carrillo-Orellana served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Fresno District Attorney’s Office from 2004 to 2005. Carrillo-Orellana received a Juris Doctor degree from Columbia Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lon F. Hurwitz. Carrillo-Orellana is a Democrat.

Riverside County Superior Court

Amy K. Nett, of Riverside County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Riverside County Superior Court. Nett has served as a Probate Attorney at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2024. She worked as a Partner at the Law Offices of Nett & Nett from 2002 to 2024. She was a Professor at the University of Phoenix from 2013 to 2019. She was an Associate at Rosenstein & Southwick from 2001 to 2002. Nett received a Juris Doctor degree from California Western School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Angel M. Bermudez. Nett is a Democrat.

Sylwia Luttrell, of Riverside County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Riverside County Superior Court. Luttrell has served as a Commissioner at the Riverside Court since 2024. She worked as a Hearing Officer at the Riverside Court from 2021 to 2024. She served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office from 2010 to 2021. Luttrell received a Master of Law degree from the University of San Diego School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Bernard J. Schwartz. Luttrell is a Democrat.

San Bernardino County Superior Court

Elizabeth Ulsh, of San Bernardino County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Bernardino County Superior Court. Ulsh has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the San Bernardino Public Defender’s Office since 2014. Ulsh received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Bridgid M. McCann. Ulsh is a Democrat.

San Francisco County Superior Court

Bobby Luna, of Sacramento County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Francisco County Superior Court. Luna serves as a Commissioner on the San Francisco Court. He was a solo practitioner from 2011 to 2024. He worked as an adjunct professor at the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law in 2023. Luna was an Attorney at the Law Office of Gary Matta from 2010 to 2011. He received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Vedica Puri. Luna is registered as no party preference.

Ai Mori, of San Francisco County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Francisco County Superior Court. Mori has worked as a Chambers Attorney to Associate Justice Martin Jenkins in the California Supreme Court since 2020. She served in multiple positions in the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District from 2006 to 2020, including as Chambers Attorney to Associate Justice Ioana Petrou, Justice Pro Tem Rebecca Wiseman, Associate Justice Martin Jenkins, and Administrative Presiding Justice William McGuiness. She worked as an Associate at Minami Tamaki from 2002 to 2006, and as a Staff Attorney in the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District from 2000 to 2002. Mori received a Juris Doctor degree from UC Law San Francisco. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Suzanne R. Bolanos. Mori is a Democrat.

Santa Cruz County Superior Court

Mandy Tovar, of Santa Cruz County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Santa Cruz County Superior Court. Tovar has served in multiple roles in the Santa Cruz County Public Defender’s Office since 2022, including Deputy Public Defender and Training, Equity, and Development Director. She was a Trial Lawyer at Biggam, Christensen & Minsloff from 2005 to 2022. Tovar was a Deputy Public Defender at the Fresno County Public Defender’s Office from 2004 to 2005. Tovar received a Juris Doctor degree from California Western School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Timothy R. Volkmann. Tovar is a Democrat.

Siskiyou County Superior Court