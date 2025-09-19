Botanical Water Technologies and Pacific Institute Unveil Global Map to Address Water Challenges at Climate Week NYC

Each Water Harvest Unit (WHU) is manufactured, tested, commissioned, and serviced to operate independently of existing equipment. With more than 170 “touch points,” every unit provides live monitoring and automated adjustments. WASH Collective Action Hotspots Map, highlighting water stress, CEO Water Mandate 100 Priority Basins and the presence of corporates, NGOs, and other stakeholders to support collective action efforts. A visual highlighting water-stress basins, country data, and the presence of corporates, NGOs, and other stakeholders to support collective action efforts.

Botanical Water Technologies and the Pacific Institute have announced the launch of a new WASH Collective Action Hotspots Map, a dynamic global map.

We grow water, and now we’re growing partnerships. This Map brings clarity to a complex system, aligning resources for meaningful impact.” — Botanical Water Technologies Founder & CEO Terry Paule

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Botanical Water Technologies and the Pacific Institute have announced the launch of a new WASH Collective Action Hotspots Map, a dynamic global map designed to unite corporates, NGOs, and WASH4Work members in tackling water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) issues across the globe. This will be unveiled during Climate Week NYC.Addressing a Fragmented Approach to Water ChallengesOver 2.3 billion people live in water-stressed countries, yet solutions are often hampered by fragmented data, limited visibility, and difficulty connecting impactful projects, project sponsors and resources needed to deliver results. This new map aims to solve this by:• Visualizing WASH Collective Action Hotspots at country and basin level• Integrating overlays for NGOs, corporates, and other stakeholders• Highlighting shovel-ready WASH projects for WASH4Work groups• Provide additional value to existing initiatives while complementing the Water Action Hub and Basin Monitoring PlatformStrategic CollaborationDeveloped and funded by Botanical Water Technologies, the tool is being rolled out in partnership with the Pacific Institute. Feedback from participating corporates and NGOs will guide its continued development. Botanical Water Technologies Founder & CEO Terry Paule notes, “We grow water, and now we’re growing partnerships. This Map brings clarity to a complex system, aligning resources for meaningful impact.”Building on Global ImpactThe launch builds on Botanical Water Technologies’ innovation , which transforms evaporative condensate from food and agricultural processing into plant-sourced drinking water. Recent examples include:• Microsoft in Nagpur, India – 60 million liters annually delivered to 16,000+ people• Ingomar Packing in California, USA – transforming tomato processing into a new source of drinking water• The Fujitsu collaboration – implementing blockchain-based PhiloX for transparencyThese projects demonstrate how innovative technologies, combined with trusted partnerships, can scale solutions across basins, insights now embedded in the new Dynamic Map.Join the MovementBotanical Water Technologies and the Pacific Institute invite corporates, NGOs, and WASH4Work stakeholders to engage with the new WASH Collective Action Hotspots Map, provide feedback, and join in shaping the future of basin collective actionFor more information visit www.wegrowwater.com ________________________________________Botanical Water TechnologiesBotanical Water Technologies has developed patented Water Harvest Units (WHUs) that turn agricultural and food processing condensate into safe, sustainable plant-sourced drinking water, helping corporates reach water-positive goals and supporting vulnerable communities. Its blockchain-powered PhiloX ensures transparent, verifiable impact reporting. More at www.wegrowwater.com ________________________________________About Pacific InstituteThe Pacific Institute is a global water think tank addressing the world’s most urgent water challenges. As co-secretariat of the UN Global Compact’s CEO Water Mandate, the Institute convenes corporates, NGOs, and governments to drive resilience and collective action. Learn more at www.pacinst.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.