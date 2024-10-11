Botanical Water Technologies Revolutionizes Water Sourcing with Deep Tech Innovation

Manufactured, tested, commissioned and serviced, they operate independently to existing equipment. A standard WHU features over 170 "touch points” providing live monitoring and adjustments.​ More than ever, organisations are developing sustainability strategies that focus on creating value amongst a broad group of stakeholders whilst managing their broader obligations to society and the environment.

Botanical Water Technologies (BWT) has created a ground-breaking solution to global water scarcity through its innovative deep tech approach

Our mission is to produce the world's most sustainable water in places where there isn't any. Through our deep tech solutions and collaborations with global leaders like Microsoft” — Terry Paule, Founder & CEO of Botanical Water Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Botanical Water Technologies (BWT) has created a ground-breaking solution to global water scarcity through its innovative deep tech approach. The company has developed a patented technology that extracts potable water from plant materials during food processing, creating an entirely new and sustainable water source.At the heart of BWT's innovation is their Water Harvesting Unit (WHU), an advanced system that can produce up to 5,000 gallons of clean water per hour from fruit, vegetable, and sugarcane processing. This technology represents a significant breakthrough in sustainable water sourcing, with the potential to generate 800 billion gallons of new drinking water annually.BWT's deep tech credentials are further solidified by their blockchain-based Botanical Water Exchange (BWX) platform, developed in partnership with Fujitsu. This platform ensures transparency and traceability in water production and distribution, leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology to create a secure and efficient water trading ecosystem.The BWX platform supports the VWBA 2.0 standard, which provides a globally recognized certification for sustainable water sourcing and trading. This integration allows corporations to trust in the security of the BWX platform and utilize it to become Water Positive and meet their sustainable development goals (SDGs) through Water Impact Credits.The company's innovative approach combines advanced water purification techniques, IoT sensors, and blockchain technology to address one of the world's most pressing challenges. By transforming what was once considered waste into a valuable resource, BWT is not only pushing the boundaries of water technology but also contributing to global sustainability efforts.In a significant move towards global impact, BWT has launched a project in India in collaboration with Microsoft . This initiative aims to provide clean, sustainable water to 16,000 vulnerable people in the water-stressed area, Nagpur. The project showcases the real-world application of BWT's technology and its potential to make a meaningful difference in communities facing water scarcity.Terry Paule, Founder & CEO of Botanical Water Technologies, states, "Our mission is to produce the world's most sustainable water in places where there isn't any. Through our deep tech solutions and collaborations with global leaders like Microsoft, we're turning this vision into reality, one community at a time.”As water scarcity continues to be a critical global issue, BWT's deep tech innovations offer a promising path forward, demonstrating the power of technology to create sustainable solutions for complex environmental challenges. The India project with Microsoft serves as a testament to the scalability and impact of BWT's technology, paving the way for similar initiatives worldwide.For more information, visit www.wegrowwater.com

