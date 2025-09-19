Saskatchewan Wildfire Update - September 18

CANADA, September 19 - Released on September 18, 2025

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 18, there are 17 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, two are categorized as contained, 14 are ongoing assessments and one is listed as protecting values. There are 490 wildfires year-to-date, lower than the previous year-to-date at 594 and higher than the 5-year average to-date at 439.

The TRAIL Fire, west of Beauval, and the MUSKEG Fire, north of La Plonge Reserve and Beauval, are now categorized as contained.

FINAL WILDFIRE UPDATE

Due to the significant de-escalation of wildfires in the province, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) will no longer be issuing weekly wildfire update news releases after today's release, unless conditions change.

The latest wildfire information and fire prevention tips can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.

