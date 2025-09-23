TapClicks Launches 13 New AI Insights Agents to Elevate Smart Marketing

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced the release of 13 new AI-powered Insights Agents in its September product update. TapClicks provides an AI-enabled operations and data management platform with scalable reporting, data analytics, sales enablement, and project management. These additions expand the TapInsights suite to a total of 18 specialized Insights Agents, designed to deliver instant, actionable intelligence for marketers, agencies, brands, and media companies.

The new Insights Agents bring speed and clarity to every role on a marketing team, from account managers to analysts to sales leaders. Each Agent turns raw data into clear, client-ready insights that uncover opportunities, flag risks, and drive performance—all without the need for manual analysis.

The 13 new Insights Agents include:

● Proposal Builder: Equips sales teams with data-backed, client-ready proposals in minutes.

● Expansion Opportunities: Identifies upsell and cross-sell potential to drive account growth.

● Churn Risk Detector: Flags accounts at risk before it’s too late.

● Competitor Audit: Benchmarks performance against competitors to reveal strategic gaps.

● Pacing: Monitors campaign pacing to keep budgets and goals on track.

● Platform Shift Detector (MMM): Uncovers opportunities to reallocate budget for higher ROI.

● Anomaly Detection: Detects unexpected performance changes before they impact results.

● Creative Performance: Evaluates creative assets to boost engagement and efficiency.

● Budget Shift: Reallocates spend to maximize campaign performance.

● Client Brief Meeting: Summarizes key highlights so teams walk into meetings prepared.

● Top Gain Insights: Surfaces top-performing campaigns to showcase wins.

● Efficiency Gains: Highlights improved ROI, lower CPA, or stronger CTR.

● Renewal Prep: Delivers performance briefings that strengthen renewal discussions.

These new AI Insights Agents are in addition to existing TapClicks agents:

● Executive Insights: Provides high-level, client-ready narratives across all channels.

● Campaign Performance: Delivers data-driven stories about volume, form fills, and attribution.

● Top and Bottom Performer Insights: Flags the three best and worst performers and why they moved the needle.

● Trends and Forecast Insights: Analyzes past trends and projects future performance risks/opportunities.

● Budget Insights: Compares spend vs. budget, flags pacing issues and overspend.

● Build Your Own Agent: Supports user-created, fully custom AI Agents tailored to specific strategies, clients, and workflows, with no development work required.

“These new Agents extend the power of TapInsights across the full marketing lifecycle,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO of TapClicks. “By putting AI-driven insights directly into the hands of marketers, we’re helping teams work smarter, move faster, and deliver stronger results for their clients.”

The 13 new Insights Agents are available immediately to all TapInsights users as part of the September 2025 release.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform that includes over 12,500 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

