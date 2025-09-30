TapClicks Becomes Hubspot App Partner with a Certified Integration

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, announced that it has built an integration for the HubSpot platform and has joined HubSpot’s App Partner Program as an app partner with a certified integration. HubSpot, the customer platform for scaling companies, works hand-in-hand with App Partners to help grow their business through extending the product value of their apps, and distributing quality apps through the HubSpot App Marketplace.

TapClicks is the all-in-one marketing operations platform that helps marketers and advertisers unify their data, automate reporting, and uncover actionable insights. Marketers can:

● Connect over 250 popular marketing and advertising platforms, including HubSpot, Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, and more, without the need for third-party connectors.

● Blend, segment, and transform data with easy-to-use tools like SmartConnector, Data Exporter, and data blending.

● Create dynamic, fully customizable, and white labeled dashboards or reports that can be scheduled to send to clients, stakeholders, or team members.

TapClicks empowers marketers to spend less time on manual work and more time making smarter, data-driven decisions that drive growth, including:

● Automated, customizable reporting built for scale.

● ETL for Marketers. Centralized data management with 250+ connectors.

● Data visualization and dashboards that drive smarter decisions.

● AI-powered insights for smarter campaign optimization.

● Custom branding, complete control.

“Our customers want to achieve great results fast, and we’re always looking to provide solutions and tools that will help them do their jobs quickly and streamline operations,” said Angela O’Dowd, VP of Partner and Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot. “TapClicks’ offering is a great option for achieving that efficiency, and we’re excited that they’re a part of the App Partner Program.”

HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Accepted integrations demonstrate an investment in product quality and customer experience.

“Our new partnership with HubSpot extends the visibility and reach of TapClicks solutions,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO of TapClicks. “Marketers worldwide now have easy, integrated access to our comprehensive, AI-enabled, marketing automation platform.”

Learn more about the integration here: https://ecosystem.hubspot.com/marketplace/apps/tapclicks

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform that includes over 12,500 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

