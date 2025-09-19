Philadelphia CBP officers arrest Delaware woman on warrant for vehicle operation causing death

PHILADELPHIA – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Mexican national at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday who was wanted by Delaware authorities on a charge of operating a vehicle causing death of another.

CBP officers intercepted Angelica M. Escobar-Castaneda, 29, of New Castle, Del., before she could board a flight to Mexico City, Mexico. Escobar-Castaneda is a citizen of Mexico and a lawful permanent resident of the United States.

Angelica M. Escobar-Castaneda is wanted by Delaware authorities.

CBP officers verified that Escobar-Castaneda was the subject of the warrant and confirmed with the Delaware Attorney General’s Office that the warrant remained active.

CBP officers arrested Escobar-Castaneda and turned her over to Tinicum Township, Pa., Police Department officers to initiate extradition proceedings to Delaware.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

“Customs and Border Protection’s unique border security mission, specifically of knowing who is entering or departing the United States, allows us to assist our local law enforcement partners to find a voice for victims by identifying fleeing fugitives and returning them to justice. It is one way that we can help our law enforcement partners make our streets a little safer,” said Cleatus P. Hunt, Jr., CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia.

Every day, CBP officers compare international passenger and cargo manifests to numerous law enforcement databases, including the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) to identify passengers and cargo that may require additional inspectional scrutiny, such as those with outstanding arrest warrants.

On a typical day last year, CBP processed an average of more than one million arriving travelers every day at our nation’s airports, seaports, and land border crossings, and on average arrested 44 wanted persons every day. See what else CBP accomplished during "A Typical Day" in 2024.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

