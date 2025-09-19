CBP officers seize over $3.3 million in hard narcotics at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized methamphetamine that totaled over $3,300,000 in street value.

"This significant seizure of methamphetamine underscores the unwavering commitment of our officers to protect our nation’s borders and communities from the dangers of illicit drug trafficking, “said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "This interception is a testament to the exceptional targeting skills, attention to detail, and professionalism of our officers. Their hard work and dedication to the mission is a job well done in keeping these dangerous substances off our streets."

Packages containing 368.17 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2020 International tractor manifesting a shipment of cement for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 25 packages containing 368.17 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the commodity.

The narcotics had a street value of $3,385,424.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

