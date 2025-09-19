Chicago Innovation Awards Names OK2Charge One of the Top 100 Finalists

OK2Charge has been selected as a Top 100 Finalist for Chicago Innovation Awards celebrating innovative new products and services in the Chicago region.

At OK2Charge, we’re proud to lead at the intersection of clean energy and real estate tech, making EV charging effortless and profitable while enhancing the resident and guest experience.” — Eric R. Broughton

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Out of 315 nominees, OK2Charge of Naperville, IL has been selected as one of the Top 100 Finalists still in the running for the 24th annual Chicago Innovation Awards . The awards celebrate the most innovative new products and services in the Chicago region across all organization sizes, sectors and industries. Over 700 business and civic leaders will come together to honor the winners when they are announced on November 13th at the UIC Forum."At OK2Charge, we’re proud to represent the intersection of clean energy and real estate technology on this list of innovators," said Eric Broughton, CEO of OK2Charge. "Our mission is to make EV charging effortless, accessible, and profitable for property owners while delivering a seamless experience for residents and guests. Being recognized among Chicago’s Top 100 underscores both the growing importance of sustainable infrastructure and the role our team is playing in shaping the future of property technology."OK2Charge is the first hardware-agnostic EV charging software platform purpose-built for real estate owners and operators. Our innovation lies in seamlessly integrating EV charging into property management systems (Oracle Hospitality, Mews, Yardi, RealPage and more) so owners can monetize charging sessions, control access, recover utility costs, and enhance the resident/guest experience—all without requiring an app. By making EV charging as simple as turning on the lights in a building, OK2Charge transforms an emerging liability into a revenue-generating amenity and positions real estate portfolios for long-term sustainability.“Chicago continues to rise as a global hub of innovation that cuts across industries, large corporations and startups, for-profits and non-profits,” said Luke Tanen, President and CEO of Chicago Innovation. “The impact that this year’s nominees generated is profound – their new products and services generated $4.2 billion in revenues and created over 2,300 new jobs.”As one of the Top 100 Finalists, OK2Charge will receive a $2,500 scholarship to attend The Practical Innovator, a day-long executive education course on October 14th led by top faculty who teach innovation at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.Each of the Top 100 Finalists is also in the running for the annual “People’s Choice Award,” selected through online balloting at https://chicagoinnovation.com/nominations/ Out of the Top 100 Finalists, the judges will select 20 winners of the Chicago Innovation Awards. In addition to being celebrated at the Chicago Innovation Awards on November 13th, the winners will be invited to ring the Nasdaq Bell in New York City and receive widespread media recognition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.