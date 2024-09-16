OK2Charge is Newest Member of Siemens’ EV Charging Solutions Ecosystem

Ok2Charge - the leading EV Charging platform for Property Owners and Operators

Electric vehicle (EV) charging software for real estate owners and operators announces it is now interoperable with Siemens eMobility products in North America.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OK2Charge , a pioneering provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging software for real estate owners and operators is thrilled to announce it is now interoperable with Siemens eMobility products in North America. This inclusion of OK2Charge in Siemens eMobility’s EV Charging Solutions Partner Ecosystem marks a significant step towards advancing the accessibility and efficiency of EV charging infrastructure worldwide.OK2Charge's cutting-edge EV charging software will now be interoperable within Siemens eMobility VersiCharge ™ chargers, providing a comprehensive solution for EV charging. The integration is based on Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) 1.6J-compliant communication, which promotes universal standards. The collaboration aims to enhance the overall user experience by providing a unified platform for customers to access both Siemens eMobility's advanced charging hardware and OK2Charge's state-of-the-art software solutions.Siemens eMobility is renowned for its commitment to developing innovative technologies that drive sustainable mobility. Customers of OK2Charge's software will now have access to Siemens eMobility’s cutting-edge charging solutions, making it easier to deploy, manage, and optimize their EV charging infrastructure across their real estate portfolio."We are proud to help meet the electrified transportation needs of rental property owners in tandem with OK2Charge,” said Siemens eMobility Global Head of Product Management Daniel Feldman. “Those customers in OK2Charge’s network now have the opportunity to utilize our advanced hardware solutions for electric vehicle charging."OK2Charge's CEO, Eric R. Broughton, expressed enthusiasm about the integration, stating, "Adding Siemens eMobility’s VersiCharge chargers to our catalogue of offerings is a significant milestone for OK2Charge. With the ability to run our software on Siemens' chargers, we are enabling a seamless and efficient experience for customers, making it easier for them to embrace electric mobility."Expanded ecosystems such as this play a pivotal role in shaping the future of sustainable transportation by offering unified and intelligent solutions for businesses, municipalities, and individuals worldwide.

