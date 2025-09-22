Mobilint Signs Distribution Agreement with World Micro

From left: Dave McDonald, Senior Sales Executive at World Micro; Dongjoo Shin, CEO of Mobilint; Dan Ellsworth, President/CEO of World Micro; Richard Burroughs, Vice President of Business Development at Mobilint.

Providing high-performance, low-power AI chip solutions with local sales and technical support

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobilint, Inc. , a leading South Korean fabless AI chipmaker, today announced that it has signed an official distribution agreement with World Micro Components, LLC , a global electronic parts and components distributor. Through this partnership, Mobilint’s full product portfolio will now be available to customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Malaysia via World Micro’s extensive and trusted distribution network.Headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, World Micro is recognized worldwide for its strong supply chain and logistics capabilities as well as its established relationships with top-tier semiconductor manufacturers. Beyond standard distribution, the company provides technical sales capabilities built on a deep understanding of product characteristics and market needs. This expertise was a key factor behind the partnership.Mobilint recognized that World Micro’s technology-driven sales expertise is essential for effectively conveying the value of its products in local markets. With this collaboration, Mobilint aims to accelerate its expansion into the U.S. and broader North American markets, while establishing a foundation to meet the growing demand for AI processors.Under this agreement, World Micro will distribute Mobilint’s neural processing unit (NPU) portfolio and provide local sales and technical support to customers in key markets.Mobilint plans to accelerate its entry into North America and meet the growing demand for AI chips in industrial settings. The agreement also ensures reliable supply and support for customers in industries such as manufacturing, robotics, healthcare, and smart cities.“Through this partnership with World Micro, a global distributor, we are strengthening our presence in the North American market and reducing lead time so that global customers can access Mobilint’s high-performance, low-power AI chip solutions more quickly,” said Dongjoo Shin, CEO of Mobilint. “We will continue to expand strategic partnerships to drive adoption of AI chips across global industries.”Dan Ellsworth, CEO and President of World Micro, said, “Mobilint brings differentiated technology and product competitiveness in the field of low-power, high-performance AI chips, which aligns well with our technology-driven distribution model. Through this collaboration, we look forward to delivering innovative AI processor solutions to customers across North America and around the world.”---About MobilintMobilint brings AI closer to everyday life with power-efficient, high-performance AI chip solutions. By vertically integrating co-optimized algorithms, software, and hardware, Mobilint delivers advanced AI hardware with maximum efficiency.For more information, please visit www.mobilint.com

