Mobilint’s MLX-A1 Edge AI Box Named CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree

MLX-A1, Mobilint's edge AI PC solution with plug-and-play usability across industries

AI chipmaker Mobilint earns second consecutive CES Innovation Award for plug-and-play edge AI PC driving AI transformation in industries and on desktops

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobilint , a leading South Korean fabless AI chipmaker, announced today that its standalone edge AI box, MLX-A1 , has been selected as a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Artificial Intelligence category.This marks the company’s second consecutive CES Innovation Awards honor, following recognition in 2025 for its ultra-efficient on-device AI chip REGULUS. This achievement highlights Mobilint’s continued global recognition for its high-performance, low-power AI chip technology and its practical, industry-focused innovation.MLX-A1 is a compact industrial embedded AI PC powered by ARIES, Mobilint’s proprietary neural processing unit (NPU). It is engineered to bring advanced large language models (LLMs) and multimodal inference to desktops and edge environments without reliance on the cloud, servers, or GPUs.Delivering up to 80 TOPS of AI compute at laptop-class power consumption of under 70 W, MLX-A1 can be deployed instantly across a wide range of industrial settings and can retrofit existing equipment or power new production lines without additional requirements. According to the company, MLX-A1 achieves around 60 percent lower power consumption and cost compared to GPU-based systems.Mobilint will demonstrate MLX-A1 at CES 2026, under the slogan “AI Starts Here.” Demonstrations will feature real-time execution of vision, speech, and language AI models running directly on the device, highlighting low-latency inference, real-time responsiveness, and optimized energy efficiency at the edge.“MLX-A1 represents our vision to make high-performance AI practical and accessible across industries,” said Dongjoo Shin, CEO of Mobilint. “We’re building optimal AI chips for AI deployment across industrial and everyday environments. With our focus on power efficiency and reliability, we will continue to drive the adoption of AI across industries and strengthen our technological competitiveness in the global market.”

