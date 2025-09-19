Knowpia Launches Asia Roadshow as Part of Security Token Offering Program

Knowpia Asia Roadshow

Knowpia has officially launched its Asia STO Roadshow, presenting its SocialFi platform Funs.AI at major events in Seoul, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Shanghai.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowpia Inc., the Web3 innovator behind the decentralized SocialFi platform Funs.AI , announced today the kickoff of its Asia Roadshow Tour, a key initiative within the company’s three-month Security Token Offering (STO) fundraising program.The roadshow is designed to introduce Funs.AI to global audiences, engage with investors, and strengthen relationships with regulators and Web3 industry partners. It follows the company’s official launch of the KNOWP Security Token on September 3, 2025, which serves as the funding vehicle for the campaign.Roadshow Schedule. Korea Blockchain Week — September 22–28, 2025 | Seoul. NovaX Lite Web3 Roadshow — September 29, 2025 | Hong Kong. TOKEN2049 — October 1–5, 2025 | Singapore. Shanghai Blockchain Week — October 23, 2025 | ShanghaiSTO Highlights. Token Price: $0.01 USD per KNOWP. Minimum Investment: $10,000 USD. Profit Sharing: 10% of net profits distributed to token holders. Offering Size: Up to 300 million KNOWP tokens. Regulation: U.S. Reg D 506(c) and Reg SA New Model for the Web3 Social EconomyKnowpia’s flagship platform Funs.AI is described as a decentralized, AI-powered SocialFi ecosystem that gives creators the ability to monetize their content, maintain ownership of their data, and engage directly with global communities. At the core of this ecosystem is the KNOWP token, which aligns incentives across creators and users.A Knowpia spokesperson commented:“Our vision is to reshape how content and social engagement are valued in the digital economy. With Funs.AI, creators and users are rewarded fairly, while investors participate directly in the platform’s growth and receive dividends.”By the end of 2025, the company expects to expand Funs.AI’s capabilities to include digital asset trading, e-commerce integrations, and AI-driven content creation and social engagement agents.Strategic Focus on AsiaThe decision to host a roadshow in Asia reflects the region’s importance as one of the fastest-growing blockchain markets worldwide. By attending prominent events such as Korea Blockchain Week and TOKEN2049, Knowpia aims to raise awareness about its platform, educate potential investors, and build stronger relationships with both regulators and Web3 partners.Investor AccessInvestors can engage with the offering through multiple channels:Email: invest@knowpia.comU.S. Investors ( tZERO Securities, LLC Portal): https://tzero.com/issuance/ Non-U.S. Investors: https://knowpia.vip/ Meeting Scheduling (Calendly): https://calendly.com/medium-v7g/knowpia-meeting About KnowpiaAt KNOWPIA, we are leading the revolution in digital ownership and creativity by harnessing the power of Blockchain and AI. Our journey began with a bold vision: to empower artists, collectors, and investors on the Funs.AI platform to flourish in the dynamic digital economy.As we continue to innovate and expand our platform, KNOWPIA remains committed to driving positive change in the digital landscape. Join us on this journey as we redefine the intersection of technology, creativity, and ownership.About tZERO SecuritiestZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA’s BrokerCheck.

