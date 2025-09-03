Knowpia to Launch Security Token Offering (STO) on September 3, 2025

Knowpia to Launch Security Token Offering (STO)

Knowpia is happy to announce the launch of its Security Token Offering (STO) on September 3, 2025, through the tZERO Issuance platform.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowpia Inc., a technology company focused on blockchain and social innovation, officially announced today that it will launch its Security Token Offering ( STO ) on September 3, 2025. The offering will include the issuance of KNOWP Tokens, which represent tokenized preferred stock of Knowpia Inc., and will be open to qualified investors under Regulation D of U.S. securities laws. tZERO Securities, LLC, a SEC-registered broker-dealer, is acting as the broker-of-record for this transaction.This milestone positions Knowpia as one of the first Web3 startups to initiate STO fundraising through a fully regulated pathway, while also marking a new chapter for its flagship platform Funs.AI as it enters the global capital and user markets.About the STO OfferingThe KNOWP Token represents a tokenized preferred stock issued by Knowpia Inc., granting clear economic rights such as profit sharing, dividend eligibility, and priority in asset distribution.The offering will be conducted under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and available to verified accredited U.S. investors, with tZERO Securities, LLC serving as the broker-of-record for the Regulation D offering. Separately, Knowpia will open the offering to non-U.S. investors under Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933.Proceeds from the STO will be used to accelerate development of the Funs.AI platform, including technology infrastructure, community building, market expansion, and compliance operations.STO Offering Highlights- Token Name: KNOWP- Offering Type: Security Token Offering (STO)- Structure: Tokenized Preferred Stock- Compliance Basis: Regulation D (Rule 506(c)); separate Regulation S- Broker-of-Record: tZERO Securities, LLC- Launch Date: September 3, 2025- Initial Price: $0.01 USD per token- Minimum Investment: $10,000 USD- Lock-Up Period: 12 months (under Rule 144); Knowpia expects to aply for the shares to be quoted for trading on the Alternative Trading System operated by tZERO Securities, LLC following the one-year aniversary- Economic Rights: Profit participation and dividend eligibility- Total Supply: Fixed allocation across investor rounds, team incentives, and user rewardsFuns.AI: A New Era of Web3 Social EconomySince 2023, Knowpia has been developing Funs.AI, a next-generation social platform that integrates social incentives, digital asset trading, and e-commerce systems.Funs.AI’s mission is to ensure that every user earns economic rewards and platform equity through social participation.Currently, more than 500 early users have joined its Alpha-phase testing focused on social incentive mechanisms. The platform is scheduled for full Beta launch in Q4 2025, featuring:- AI-assisted content creation and social agents- Digital sticker creation and trading- NFT-based membership and marketplace- KYC and decentralized platform governance mechanismsVision Ahead: Fueling Global Expansion Through Compliant FundraisingFollowing this STO, Knowpia aims to:- Expand Funs.AI’s user base across North America, Asia, Middle East and Africa- Launch creator ecosystem partnership initiatives- Establish collaborations with campuses and blockchain communities worldwideThe founding team at Knowpia stated:“We believe a compliant and transparent security token framework is the key to bridging long-term investor value with platform growth. Our collaboration with tZERO not only provides a secure fundraising path but also brings confidence to the broader SocialFi market. We warmly invite investors and developers globally to join this new wave of Web3 social innovation.”For More Information:- Knowpia Official Website: https://www.knowpia.vip - Funs.AI Platform: https://www.funs.ai - tZERO Securities, LLC Portal (U.S. Investors): https://tzero.com/issuance/ - Non-U.S. Investor Portal: https://knowpia.vip/index/index/investorsto.html Important Disclaimers and Forward-Looking InformationThis communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Knowpia in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale is not permitted. The securities being offered are speculative and involve significant risks.The [Private Placement Memorandum] for the Regulation D offering, available at https://www.knowpia.vip , provides full details on such offering, company operations, and risk disclosures.This release may contain forward-looking statements, including expectations about operational scalability, system adoption, and capital usage. Actual outcomes may differ due to regulatory conditions, macroeconomic factors, or execution risk. Knowpia undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.About KnowpiaAt KNOWPIA, we are leading the revolution in digital ownership and creativity by harnessing the power of Blockchain and AI. Our journey began with a bold vision: to empower artists, collectors, and investors on the Funs.AI platform to flourish in the dynamic digital economy.As we continue to innovate and expand our platform, KNOWPIA remains committed to driving positive change in the digital landscape. Join us on this journey as we redefine the intersection of technology, creativity, and ownership.About tZERO SecuritiestZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA’s BrokerCheck.Investor Contactinvest@knowpia.vip

