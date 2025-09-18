'Insurance Covers More Than You Think' – Surf City Detox Announces Free Benefits Verification for Local Residents

New Same-Day Service Eliminates Financial Barriers to Life-Saving Detox Treatment

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surf City Detox, Orange County's premier medically supervised detox facility, today announced the launch of its free same-day insurance benefits verification service for Orange County and California residents. The new program addresses the #1 barrier preventing people from seeking addiction treatment : the misconception that detox treatment isn't covered by insurance."Most clients are surprised to learn their detox is covered," said Michael Clark, President and Co-Founder of Amity Behavioral Health, Surf City Detox's parent company. "We've seen too many people suffer in silence, thinking they can't afford help. The truth is, most major insurance plans recognize detox as essential medical care – and we're here to prove it within minutes, not days."The facility accepts most major insurance plans including Aetna, Cigna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare, Anthem, Beacon Health Options, Optum, Humana, and many others. Through the new verification service, potential clients can receive confirmation of their coverage benefits in as little as five minutes via phone call or by texting a photo of their insurance card.Real Stories, Real ImpactThe announcement comes after Orange County saw a 23% increase in overdose deaths in 2024, with many families citing cost concerns as a reason for delaying treatment. Jennifer, a Huntington Beach resident whose son recently completed treatment at Surf City Detox, shared her family's experience."I almost didn't call because I was terrified about the cost," Jennifer said. "My son was getting worse every day, but I kept putting off making the call because I thought our insurance wouldn't cover it. When I finally called Surf City Detox, they verified our benefits in under 10 minutes and told me my son could start treatment that same day. I wish I had called months earlier."Clark emphasized that the coastal facility's approach goes beyond just financial accessibility. "When someone finally makes that courageous call for help, we want them to feel like they're coming home – not to another clinical institution, but to a place where healing begins the moment they walk through our doors," he said. "Our Huntington Beach location offers something special: the therapeutic power of ocean air combined with the medical expertise needed for safe, comfortable detox. We understand exactly where you are at this moment, and we know there's so much more than just hope waiting for you here."Comprehensive Coverage, Immediate AccessSurf City Detox provides 24/7 medically supervised detoxification services for alcohol, opioids, benzodiazepines, stimulants, and other substances. The facility's evidence-based comfort protocols are designed to make withdrawal as manageable as possible while ensuring client safety throughout the process."We've built our entire model around removing barriers," explained Clark. "Whether it's financial concerns, fear of withdrawal, or worry about taking time away from work, we meet people where they are and make treatment accessible. That's why we offer same-day insurance verification – because when someone is ready to get help, every hour matters."The facility's insurance verification process covers:Detox benefits and coverage levelsDeductible requirementsLength of stay coveragePre-authorization needs (handled by Surf City Detox staff)Out-of-network options for uncovered plansMultiple Ways to Get StartedOrange County residents can access the free insurance verification service through multiple convenient methods:Call for Immediate Verification: 888-222-1506 – Available 24/7 with 5-minute verification promiseText Insurance Card Photo: Send front and back photos of insurance card to (714) XXX-XXXX for same-day verificationOnline Verification: Visit https://surfcitydetox.com/insurance-verification/ to submit information securelyAbout Surf City DetoxSurf City Detox is Orange County's leading medically supervised detox facility, specializing in safe, comfortable withdrawal management in a coastal healing environment. As part of the Amity Behavioral Health Network, Surf City Detox combines evidence-based medical care with a trauma-informed, compassionate approach to early recovery. The facility offers 24/7 medical supervision, personalized comfort protocols, and seamless transition planning to ongoing treatment.For more information about Surf City Detox or to verify insurance benefits, call 888-222-1506 or visit www.surfcitydetox.com Contact:Steven LockhartBranding Marketing Advertising

