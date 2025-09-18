Nightmare Village Unveils Terrifying New Haunted Attractions This October at Xtreme Action Park
Meet Molly, Patches and Trixx, three of the terrifying characters bringing Nightmare Village to life.
Three bone-chilling haunted houses open inside Ravenswood Haunted Theater at Xtreme Action Park, running October 3 – November 1, 2025.
Three Haunted Attractions Lineup:
1. The Final Stitch: Enter the workshop of a demented dollmaker whose victims become his grotesque creations. Every stitch tells a chilling story.
2. The Cellar: Trapped by a storm, you’ll find shelter in a farmhouse with a sinister secret. Down below, a cannibalistic family waits.
3. Dead and Breakfast: Check into a roadside motel where the staff never sleeps—and no guest ever checks out.
Dates & Admission:
Event Run Dates: October 3 – November 1, 2025
Hours: Doors open at 7 PM nightly; last admission is 30 minutes before closing
Ticket Prices & Dates:
$30 Entry – October 3–4, 10–12, 16, November 1
$35 Entry – October 17–19, 23
$40 Entry – October 24–26, 29–31
Guest Information / Rules:
Age Recommendation: Not recommended for children under 13; parental discretion advised
Waiver Policy: All participants must sign a waiver; minors require a signed parental waiver and must be escorted by an adult
Group Size Limit: Max 6 guests per entry
Location: Ravenswood Haunted Theater at Nightmare Village, inside Xtreme Action Park, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Tickets & Website: For tickets and full event details, visit https://xtremeactionpark.com/experience-nightmare-village/
Nightmare Village 2025 Full Trailer
