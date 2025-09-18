Nightmare Village Unveils Terrifying New Haunted Attractions This October at Xtreme Action Park

Our usher at Nightmare Village—one of the many terrifying characters guests will encounter. Meet Molly, Patches and Trixx, three of the terrifying characters bringing Nightmare Village to life. Nightmare Village at Xtreme Action park!

Three bone-chilling haunted houses open inside Ravenswood Haunted Theater at Xtreme Action Park, running October 3 – November 1, 2025.

Every year we push the limits of fear. This season, our darkest, most twisted nightmares await—if you dare to enter.” — Nightmare Village Team!

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October, Nightmare Village at Xtreme Action Park invites guests to step into their darkest fears with three all-new haunted house experiences inside the infamous Ravenswood Haunted Theater . From stitched horrors to bloodthirsty vampires, the 2025 season promises screams, chills, and unforgettable terror.Three Haunted Attractions Lineup:1. The Final Stitch: Enter the workshop of a demented dollmaker whose victims become his grotesque creations. Every stitch tells a chilling story.2. The Cellar: Trapped by a storm, you’ll find shelter in a farmhouse with a sinister secret. Down below, a cannibalistic family waits.3. Dead and Breakfast: Check into a roadside motel where the staff never sleeps—and no guest ever checks out.Dates & Admission:Event Run Dates: October 3 – November 1, 2025Hours: Doors open at 7 PM nightly; last admission is 30 minutes before closingTicket Prices & Dates:$30 Entry – October 3–4, 10–12, 16, November 1$35 Entry – October 17–19, 23$40 Entry – October 24–26, 29–31Guest Information / Rules:Age Recommendation: Not recommended for children under 13; parental discretion advisedWaiver Policy: All participants must sign a waiver; minors require a signed parental waiver and must be escorted by an adultGroup Size Limit: Max 6 guests per entryLocation: Ravenswood Haunted Theater at Nightmare Village, inside Xtreme Action Park, Fort Lauderdale, FLTickets & Website: For tickets and full event details , visit https://xtremeactionpark.com/experience-nightmare-village/

Nightmare Village 2025 Full Trailer

