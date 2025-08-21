Xtreme Action Park Celebrates 10 Years With Weeklong Specials and Big Anniversary Party

Xtreme Action Park hosts South Florida’s Longest and Fastest Indoor Go Kart Track! We offer a “real” racing experience with European gas powered karts on a 1/2 mile poured asphalt track for superb handling and grip where you can reach speeds of 45MPH! Xtreme Action Park is proud to have partnered with Prime Time Amusements – South Florida’s leader in Arcade and Gaming vending. Our arcade houses many games that other facilities aren’t aware are even out on the market yet. Strike up some fun on Xtreme Action Park’s bowling lanes! Located just inside the main entrance, Xtreme bowling consists of 6 full size lanes where you can enjoy plush seating and personal lane service . Featuring the latest technology, each lane has de

South Florida’s largest indoor entertainment venue marks its 10th anniversary with a week of specials and an all-day celebration on August 30, 2025.

We’re thrilled to celebrate 10 years of unforgettable fun with our community.” — David T. Goldfarb, Owner of PrimeTime Amusements

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xtreme Action Park , South Florida’s largest indoor entertainment venue , is proud to announce its 10-Year Anniversary Celebration! For the past decade, Xtreme Action Park has been the go-to destination for families, friends, and thrill-seekers, and now it’s time to celebrate “10 Xtreme Years” in style.The celebration kicks off Monday, August 25, 2025, with a week of exciting specials leading up to the big anniversary party on Saturday, August 30, 2025, all day long! Guests can enjoy discounts, giveaways, free face painting, balloon animals, live entertainment, and so much more.On the official anniversary day, the park will be transformed into a full-on party atmosphere — the ultimate way to thank the community for a decade of support.“We’re thrilled to celebrate 10 years of unforgettable fun with our community,” said David T. Goldfarb, Owner of PrimeTime Amusements . “Xtreme Action Park has always been about bringing people together for amazing experiences, and this milestone is just the beginning. We can’t wait to see what the next 10 years bring.”Since opening in 2015, Xtreme Action Park has welcomed millions of guests with its wide variety of attractions, including go-kart racing, bowling, roller skating, arcade games, ropes courses, escape rooms, VR experiences, and more. Over the years, it has grown into a South Florida landmark for entertainment, celebrations, and family fun.The 10-Year Anniversary is more than just a milestone — it’s a thank you to every guest who has made Xtreme Action Park part of their memories.Event Details:📅 Anniversary Week Specials Begin: Monday, August 25, 2025🎉 Big 10-Year Anniversary Party: Saturday, August 30, 2025 (all day)📍 Location: Xtreme Action Park, 5300 Powerline Road, Fort Lauderdale, FLFor more information, visit XtremeActionPark.comor follow @XtremeActionPark on social media.

