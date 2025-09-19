Snip-its Celebrates Its 30th Birthday at Their First Location in Framingham, MA

Snip-its Framingham Salon Manager, Amy Snip-its Haircut Adventure with Color Spikes Add-on Snip-its Color Braid Add-on Service

1990s nostalgia meets current cool kids’ style for the BIGGEST birthday party and celebration the Snip-its brand has ever seen!

Now, we even have parents who come in with their kids and tell us they used to get their haircut here and those memories are why their walking in today. How amazing is that!” — Kristin Bonanno

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snip-its Haircuts for Kids , a child-focused salon and entertainment concept with 40 locations across the country – including the original location in Framingham, MA which opened on September 22, 1995 – is celebrating their 30th anniversary all year long at all locations with contests, giveaways, haircut adventures in the thousands, and an upcoming birthday bash. This weekend, September 20-22, Middlesex County and MetroWest subregion parents and their children will be lining up to party like it’s 1995! The Snip-its in Framingham, located at 50-60 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA 01702 will have balloons, cupcakes, and goodie bags to share as they celebrate their 30th birthday with their longtime, loyal and new customers alike. Culminating on Monday, September 22 with $13.95 haircuts – the original price of kids’ haircut in 1995 when the Framingham doors opened. 1990s nostalgia meets current cool kids’ style for the BIGGEST birthday party and celebration the brand has seen!“I love it here. Snip-its was created to let kids be kids and for parents to be less-stressed about haircuts,” says Kristin Bonanno, Framingham’s salon owner. Bonanno continues, “And I get to be part of this huge thing that’s been making kids (and parents) smile for 30 years now! My staff talks about their favorite kiddos and how their work days are rewarding. Now, we even have parents who come in with their kids and tell us they used to get their haircut here and those memories are why their walking in today. How amazing is that!”Let the talented stylists – who have done over 300,000 haircuts between Framingham’s 3 most tenured team members: Salon manager, Amy and stylists Phanna and Alynn – demonstrate some of the most popular kids’ hair trends this Fall when you book a haircut adventure at Snipits.com. They excel at hard lines, clipper cuts and fades, adorable bobs and braids, and fun add-ons like hair tinsel and kid-safe color streaks and spikes.30 Years of Snip-its Magic and 1 Day of 1995 Haircut PricingSnip-its Haircuts for Kids is giving away 30 free haircuts and a $1,000 Snip-its gift card in a drawing running through December 30, 2025. You can enter on the website at snipits.com/snipits-turns-30 . On Monday, September 22, many Snip-its locations across the country will join Framingham and go back to the 90’s with a $13.95 haircut special. Check your local Snip-its salon to see if they are participating. Those running the $13.95 special include the salons in MD, NJ, NC, SC, the 7 salons in the Houston, TX market, Round Rock, TX, West Seattle, WA and Canton, Millbury and Peabody in Massachusetts. No coupon code or discount needed. Just book a haircut adventure for Monday, September 22 and your haircut price will be $13.95 at any participating location. You can book in advance online at Snipits.com anytime.Store DetailsSnip-its Haircuts for Kids differentiates itself with a colorful and character-filled environment, featuring Snips and The Gang. Defined by branded characters, entertainment, stories and a Magic Box that dispenses a prize at the end of each haircut service, Snip-its turns a traditionally mundane and often unpleasant experience into a fun-filled haircut adventure. Snip-its’ has a new online booking system, which easily allows for booking in advance or for same-day visits alike. Our online system empowers customers to choose any available time slot for today—or a few weeks in advance, text notifications and reminders, and the flexibility that aligns with their busy schedules. Get started at Snipits.com.The Snip-its stylists are kids’ hair experts who are trained on bonding and engaging with children, kids’ hair trends, and a one-of-a-kind certification program specifically for haircuts with autistic children and kids with sensory sensitivities. At Snip-its, We Speak Kid.™Beyond the traditional haircut, the salon also offers hairstyling for important events, braiding, and a 1st Haircut Memories Package. Snip-its also sells salon quality hair care products for kids, toys, games, hair accessories, and gift cards.Follow the Framingham location on Facebook and Instagram @SnipitsFramingham for updates and special offers. Book online at local.snipits.com/framingham-maFor more information on services, products, and a complete list of Snip-its locations and hours, please visit www.snipits.com About Snip-its Haircuts for KidsSnip-its Haircuts for Kids is a leading kids’ salon franchise with locations throughout the United States that has been operating for 30 years. Their fully equipped salons and specially trained professional stylists cater to families with children and provide a fun, safe, and exciting haircutting and styling experience for boys and girls ages 6 months to 12 years old. Snip-its is looking to expand into other markets and offers franchise opportunities for those interested in making an investment in the children’s haircare industry. For more information about franchising a Snip-its location, please visit www.snipitsfranchise.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.