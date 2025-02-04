Snip-its Opens its Newest Cutting-Edge Kid-Centric Salon in West Caldwell

Franchise owner and some of her West Caldwell stylists Logan, West Caldwell's first customer and his family

The families in West Caldwell can now experience happy haircut adventures and Snip-its magic with a new kid-centric salon now open in Essex Mall.

I’m excited to build a new salon and bring a kid-centric, parent-friendly, and fun salon experience to West Caldwell.” — Sakshi Sharma

WEST CALDWELL, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snip-its Haircuts for Kids, a child-focused salon and entertainment concept with a long-standing popular location in Rockaway, New Jersey, opened a second location in West Caldwell on January 23, 2025. This February, Essex County parents and their children will be lining up to celebrate the grand opening of Snip-its in Essex Mall. Located at 905 Bloomfield Ave, West Caldwell, NJ 07006. To help celebrate, haircut adventures are 25% OFF right now and will be 50% OFF for the second half of February—from February 15 through the end of the month—at the West Caldwell location.The new Snip-its Haircuts for Kids will be locally owned and operated by Sakshi, a long-time New Jersey resident. After operating the Rockaway Snip-its location for five years, Sakshi identified a need to provide a quality kids’ salon experience to the West Caldwell community.“I’m excited to build a new salon and bring a kid-centric, parent-friendly, and fun salon experience to West Caldwell for both new families and our loyal customers in this part of the county who have had to drive farther to visit us and get a quality haircut,” said Sakshi. “The Snip-its brand is turning 30 this year, I definitely wanted to bring such an amazing and long-standing brand to a new community this year. Opening the West Caldwell location is the best way I can think of to celebrate 30 years of Snip-its Magic locally."Store DetailsSnip-its Haircuts for Kids differentiates itself with a colorful and character-filled environment, featuring Snips and The Gang. Defined by branded characters, entertainment, stories and a Magic Box that dispenses a prize at the end of each haircut service, Snip-its turns a traditionally mundane and often unpleasant experience into a fun-filled haircut adventure. Snip-its’ online check-in allows for same-day visits. In contrast to other online check-ins and waitlists, our same-day online queue empowers customers to choose any available time slot during the day, providing flexibility that aligns with their busy schedules.The Snip-its stylists are kids’ hair experts who are trained on bonding and engaging with children, kids’ hair trends, and a one-of-a-kind certification program specifically for haircuts with autistic children and kids with sensory sensitivities. At Snip-its, We Speak Kid. ™Beyond the traditional haircut, the salon also offers hairstyling for important events, braiding, and a 1st Haircut Memories Package. Snip-its also sells salon quality hair care products for kids, toys, games, hair accessories, and gift cards.Follow the new West Caldwell location on Facebook @SnipitsWestCaldwell for updates and special offers.For more information on services, products, and a complete list of Snip-its locations and hours, please visit www.snipits.com About Snip-its Haircuts for KidsSnip-its Haircuts for Kids is a leading kids’ salon franchise with locations throughout the United States that has been operating for 30 years. Their fully equipped salons and specially trained professional stylists cater to families with children and provide a fun, safe, and exciting haircutting and styling experience for boys and girls ages 6 months to 12 years old. Snip-its is looking to expand into other markets and offers franchise opportunities for those interested in making an investment in the children’s haircare industry. For more information about franchising a Snip-its location, please visit www.snipitsfranchise.com

