St. Francis Legacy Foundation Launches to Protect Care in Minnesota Communities

MORRIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For generations, Minnesotans have lived with a promise: that care will be there when we need it most — care that is near loved ones, in places that provide the comforts of home, and enriched with dignity, community, and joy.

Today, that promise is under pressure. Rising costs and funding cuts at both the state and federal levels make it a challenge even to cover the basics for seniors and adults with disabilities receiving care.

To ensure that promise endures, St. Francis Health Services of Morris is launching the St. Francis Legacy Foundation. Faith-based and mission-driven, the Foundation exists to safeguard what families expect when it matters most: quality care close to loved ones, in a place that feels like home, and experiences that bring happiness, connection, learning, and dignity. This is a vital part of St. Francis Health Services’ mission of expressing Christ’s love by providing care that values every human life.

“We are excited to launch the St. Francis Legacy Foundation,” said Carol Raw, Chief Executive Officer of St. Francis Health Services. “I see this as an opportunity to build on our tradition of excellent care and allows us to continue to be innovative, growing services where needed, and delivering the kind of care and experiences our communities deserve.”

The Foundation will invest in what turns care into living:

• Homes that comfort and inspire.

• Technology and tools that support independence and confidence.

• Programs and activities that spark joy, learning, and connection.

“The St. Francis Legacy Foundation is all about adding happiness and comfort for those who need it most,” said Mark Rentz, Vice President of Marketing and Fund Development. “We’re here to make sure care isn’t just about getting by, but about truly living — with confidence, belonging, and connection.”

To mark the Foundation launch, St. Francis is inviting Minnesotans to join the movement. Supporters who give $25 or more will receive a limited-edition “Protect the Promise” T-shirt as a thank-you — a wearable symbol of pride, solidarity, and hope. Supplies are limited.

“This isn’t just about seniors or adults with disabilities — it’s about all of us, our families, and the care Minnesotans deserve when they need it most,” Rentz added.

For more information or to donate, visit SFHS.org/foundation or email foundation@sfhs.org.

About St. Francis Health Services of Morris

St. Francis Health Services is a trusted non-profit healthcare provider dedicated to delivering compassionate, high-quality care across Minnesota. We specialize in skilled nursing, assisted living, independent senior living, and provide residential care through Prairie Community Services (PCS), which serves individuals throughout the state with a wide range of needs. As a non-profit, we reinvest every resource back into our mission — ensuring that exceptional care, not profit, is our priority. Our commitment to dignity and respect extends beyond our care centers, making us a valued partner in the communities we serve.

