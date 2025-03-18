St. Francis Health Services Unveils Cutting-Edge Technology to Elevate Care and Deepen Community Connection

St. Francis Health Services of Morris

St. Francis Health Services is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking technology initiative that benefits the lives of residents and staff across our locations.

MORRIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Francis Health Services, a non-profit healthcare provider based in Minnesota, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking technology initiative that benefits the lives of residents and staff across our care centers. Made possible through an innovative grant program, this rollout introduces advanced solutions to activities, dining, environmental services, and nursing—each designed to enhance the resident experience, empower our dedicated staff, and strengthen the communities we call home.

Here’s how these new initiatives will make a difference:

• Engaging Activities: Pepper, a humanoid robot, leads exercise, book clubs, and sing-alongs, while Mobii projection screens transform tables into interactive hubs for games and learning. Monthly virtual tours via the Center for Interactive Learning & Collaboration (CILC) connect residents and local schools to global cultural institutions, and Rendever Virtual Reality fosters healthier, more connected lives through immersive experiences.

• Dining Elevated: The TableSide app introduces “Restaurant Style” dining via tablets, tailoring menus to resident preferences while streamlining kitchen operations. Smart bussing robots—BellaBot and PuduBot 2—deliver meals with cutting-edge precision and charm.

• Immaculate Facilities: The Maintenance Care app optimizes repair workflows, and the PUDU CC1 robot autonomously sweeps, mops, and sanitizes—ensuring spotless environments with minimal staff burden.

• Nursing Innovation: The DS Smart platform cuts documentation time by 40%, sending vitals directly to electronic records for error-free, up-to-the-minute care decisions—freeing staff to focus on what matters most.

“At St. Francis Health Services, we believe that innovation should serve a higher purpose—enhancing care, strengthening connections, and supporting our incredible staff," said Cami Peterson-DeVries, Vice President of Senior Services at St. Francis Health Services. "By integrating cutting-edge technology into our daily operations, we’re not just streamlining processes—we’re creating more meaningful moments for our residents and staff, ensuring experiences are engaging, personalized, and filled with joy”.

This technology rollout underscores St. Francis’ mission to reinvest in what truly matters: the people who call our care centers home and the neighbors we’re proud to serve. Open House events will be held in the coming weeks to unveil these new technologies to our communities. As a non-profit organization, St. Francis Health Services also relies on donations and community support, if you would like to support our mission and our residents, please make a donation at one of our locations or at SFHS.org.

About St. Francis Health Services of Morris

St. Francis Health Services is a trusted non-profit healthcare provider dedicated to delivering compassionate, high-quality care across Minnesota. We specialize in long-term skilled nursing care, short-term rehabilitation, assisted living, and residential care, serving individuals with a wide range of needs through a personalized, people-first approach. As a non-profit, we reinvest every resource back into our mission—ensuring that exceptional care, not profit, is our priority. Our commitment to dignity and respect extends beyond our facilities, making us a valued partner in the communities we serve.

