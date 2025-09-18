State of Missouri Holds Hiring Event Sept. 23 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –The State of Missouri is hosting a statewide hiring event on Tuesday, Sept. 23, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at the Capital Mall, 3600 Country Club Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109.

This event offers job seekers a chance to connect with multiple state agencies and learn about a wide range of career opportunities in public service. Attendees can participate in onsite interviews, get help with their resumes and find out more about the excellent benefits available to state employees.

“The State of Missouri is excited to host a statewide event designed to bring people together,” said Megan Thomas, Senior Event Coordinator at Missouri’s Office of Administration. “It is a chance for job seekers to explore what is possible and take the next step towards a meaningful career with the State of Missouri. We hope to see you there,” added Thomas.

WHAT: Statewide Hiring Event

WHO: Job seekers interested in careers in public service

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 23, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

WHERE: Capital Mall, 3600 Country Club Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Register for the hiring event at events.mocareers.mo.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Attendees are encouraged to explore State of Missouri job opportunities, additional hiring events and see where you can make a difference at mocareers.mo.gov.

Press Contact: Public Information Officer Shayne Martin, 573-522-0644.