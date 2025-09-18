Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,682 in the last 365 days.

State of Missouri Holds Hiring Event Sept. 23 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –The State of Missouri is hosting a statewide hiring event on Tuesday, Sept. 23, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at the Capital Mall, 3600 Country Club Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109.

This event offers job seekers a chance to connect with multiple state agencies and learn about a wide range of career opportunities in public service. Attendees can participate in onsite interviews, get help with their resumes and find out more about the excellent benefits available to state employees.

“The State of Missouri is excited to host a statewide event designed to bring people together,” said Megan Thomas, Senior Event Coordinator at Missouri’s Office of Administration. “It is a chance for job seekers to explore what is possible and take the next step towards a meaningful career with the State of Missouri. We hope to see you there,” added Thomas. 

WHAT: Statewide Hiring Event 

WHO: Job seekers interested in careers in public service 

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 23, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM 

WHERE: Capital Mall, 3600 Country Club Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109 

Register for the hiring event at events.mocareers.mo.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome. 

Attendees are encouraged to explore State of Missouri job opportunities, additional hiring events and see where you can make a difference at mocareers.mo.gov

Press Contact: Public Information Officer Shayne Martin, 573-522-0644.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State of Missouri Holds Hiring Event Sept. 23 in Jefferson City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more