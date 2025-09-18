OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Envoy Hakala concludes visits to Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan

VIENNA/HELSINKI, 18 September 2025 - The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Envoy, Ambassador Terhi Hakala, has concluded her official visit to Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. The aim of the visit was to strengthen OSCE partnerships in the region.

In all three countries, Special Envoy Hakala met with representatives of the host country governments, the international community as well as civil society.

“It was a privilege to visit all three countries in a region which, also due to my previous assignments, has a special meaning for me. I was encouraged to witness the ongoing strengthening of regional co-operation among the Central Asian participating States, as there is a clear recognition of the advantages of working together on shared challenges and opportunities in the region,” said Special Envoy Hakala.

In all three countries, Special Envoy Hakala met with the teams from the OSCE field operations, commending their commitment and valuable work on the ground. She also visited OSCE project sites on the ground, meeting with their staff and beneficiaries.

“The Finnish OSCE Chairpersonship is a devoted advocate of the work of the OSCE field operations, as they continue their valuable work in supporting host countries in implementing our shared OSCE commitments. We are particularly proud of the achievements of the two flagship projects in the region – the OSCE Academy in Bishkek and the OSCE Border Management Staff College in Dushanbe – and hope to see them continue their important work and evolve further in the coming years,” said Special Envoy Hakala.

During her meetings with civil society in the three countries, the Special Envoy discussed the OSCE’s engagement on crucial issues such as the rule of law, human rights, democratic reforms, gender equality, and youth inclusion. During its OSCE Chairpersonship, Finland has consistently highlighted the role of civil society, including at the Helsinki+50 Conference, which was held in July to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act.