OSCE promotes exchange of best practices in combating organized crime among law-enforcement officers from Turkmenistan and Türkiye

Six law-enforcement officers and investigators from Turkmenistan enhanced their skills to carry out organized crime investigations during an OSCE-supported training course that took place in Ankara, Türkiye.

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat organized the five-day specialized training course jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye and Turkish International Academy against Smuggling and Organized Crime (TADOC).

TADOC experts exposed participants to the characteristics and methods of the organized crime structures, and trained them in skills to effectively manage the organized crime investigations and operations. Participants explored the stages of the intelligence cycle and information sources that the law enforcement officers can access.

"The OSCE is committed to enhancing regional security through specialized capacity building activities,” said Rune Castberg, Officer-in-Charge of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“This training programme at TADOC in Turkiye directly equips Turkmenistan's drug enforcement officers with the advanced skills necessary to effectively combat organized crime, demonstrating our dedication to fostering safer communities and strengthening cross-border co-operation in the fight against illicit trafficking,” added Castberg.

Practical exercises helped participants master key investigation techniques, including technical and physical surveillance. Participants discussed how to plan and manage the operations for the successful seizure of the revenues from criminal activities and capture of the suspects. They also built skills to collect all related evidence and prepare the court files for the application of the prosecution.

The training participants included drug enforcement officers and investigators from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Ministry of National Security of Turkmenistan.