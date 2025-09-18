ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has filed an amicus brief in support of President Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to protect our nation’s capital. The brief was filed in response to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General, who is asking the Court to issue a preliminary injunction to stop the National Guard, despite the success of the deployment in protecting the seat of government and all those who live, work and visit there.

As of Aug. 20, 2025, only nine days after National Guard troops were first deployed, D.C. went seven days without a homicide, carjackings decreased by 83 percent, robberies by 46 percent, car thefts by 21 percent, and overall violent crime by 22 percent. In addition, more than 200 illegal firearms have been taken off the streets. Even the District’s Democratic Mayor acknowledged the sharp decline in crime and expressed her appreciation.

“When local officials refuse to enforce the law, crime goes up and families suffer,” said Carr. “President Trump is taking action to keep Americans safe, and we’re proud to support his efforts. This isn’t difficult – violent criminals must be held accountable.”

In the brief, Carr and 22 other attorneys general argue that President Trump’s use of the National Guard does not infringe on D.C.’s sovereignty: “His action accords with over two centuries of constitutional tradition that the federal government has responsibility for our capital. America cannot succeed and thrive when the Seat of Government is not safe, and so protecting D.C. is one of President Trump’s most important duties under Article II.”

In addition to Carr, the attorneys general of the following states also joined in filing the brief: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Find a copy of the brief here .