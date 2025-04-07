Global Gaming Data Launches Market Specific Sports Data Platform, Sports Odds Platform & Sports Editorial Platform

Live Sports Data

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Gaming Data, LLC, a Florida based technology company, is pleased to announce the launch of three new sports data products. These sports data products are specific to professional and college sports teams affiliated with all major U.S. cities, as well as major sports leagues and teams from around the world. All sports data products are available in English, Spanish, or the language of choice and allow digital publishers to integrate sports data platforms to their online / mobile properties in a seamless manner.Examples of Market Specific Sports Data:NY PostDemo: CNN LA Demo: Yahoo! Demo:Sports Editorial Product Examples:NBA Editorial Product Live Demo:Soccer Editorial Product: Motor Sports Editorial Product:In addition to market specific and editorial sports data content, Global Gaming Data also has a turnkey comprehensive sports odds platform for digital media partners. Publishers looking to add sports betting for their audiences can do so in authorized jurisdictions through Global Gaming Data’s sports betting platform powered by Bet MGM.Global Gaming Data offers content across an array of digital publishers including newspapers, sports books, television stations, portals, app builders, and digital device manufacturers allowing for the ability to deliver live in game scoring, scores, standings, schedules, odds, injury reports, television broadcasting schedules, box scores, stats and more to their audiences. More information on Global Gaming Data’s sports information products and licensing can be found at https://globalgamingdata.com/sports “Our partnership with Data Sports Group out of Berlin, Germany, allows us to offer world class sports data products to North American digital media groups,” said John Brier, Managing Partner of Global Gaming Data. “The addition of major markets sports data widgets, daily editorial sports content, and up to the minute sports odd data makes Global Gaming Data North America’s premiere sports data providers”, added Brier.The management team at Global Gaming Data has over two-decades in the digital data licensing space and has built and licensed data products deployed against wide distribution by consumers around the globe with over 4 billion instances.Interested digital publishers can reach out to Jim.Schonewolf@GlobalGamingData.com. For Canadian inquiries digital publishers can reach out to Lee.Eckley@GlobalGamingData.comAbout Global Gaming Data, LLC:Global Gaming Data, LLC, is a Florida based technology company founded by Bin Tu, John Brier and Mark Gustavson. The company focuses on delivering world class data feeds and services across a variety of sectors to digital publishers around the world. For more information visit GlobalGamingData.com

