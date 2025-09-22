Parallel Technologies Acquires D/A Central, Inc. Forming Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth

Parallel Technologies Acquires D/A Central, Inc.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parallel Technologies, a leading provider of physical security integration and managed services, is announcing the acquisition of D/A Central, a Michigan-based security integrator with locations in the Detroit and Grand Rapids metro areas. This strategic partnership strengthens both organizations’ national presence while expanding capabilities with complementary security technology expertise.Founded in 1957, D/A Central has built a reputation as a trusted provider of integrated security solutions for enterprise customers. The company will continue to operate D/A Central with its existing leadership and team in place. Bill Hogan, President of D/A Central, will remain in his role and continue to lead the company working closely with the Parallel Technologies leadership.“We are excited to join forces with Parallel Technologies and continue building on our almost 70-year history of delivering high-quality security solutions to our customers,” said Bill Hogan, President of D/A Central. “Our employees and customers will continue to benefit from the same trusted service and relationships, now with additional resources and support.”Parallel Technologies CEO Tom Orr emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership adding “D/A Central has an outstanding reputation, strong customer relationships, and a highly skilled team. By bringing our complementary organizations together, we are expanding our ability to serve customers with broader solutions.”Luke Musech, Managing Partner of Parallel Technologies, highlighted the company’s continued growth strategy: “This partnership reflects our commitment to growth through partnering with exceptional teams. We will continue to invest in new capabilities and sustainable growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions. We are thrilled about the future with the D/A Central team.”This partnership represents a significant step in Parallel Technologies’ long-term growth strategy and positions both companies to better serve our customers, continuing to invest in innovation and industry-leading service.About Parallel TechnologiesParallel Technologies is a leading provider of security technology solutions and managed services. With a focus on innovation and delivering exceptional value, we are committed to securing our communities through intelligent building solutions.For more information, please visit www.ptnet.com

