Parallel Technologies Welcomes Tom Orr as New Chief Executive Officer

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parallel Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Orr as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 2, 2025. With more than two decades of executive leadership experience, Tom brings a proven track record of scaling businesses, driving innovation, and delivering customer-centric solutions. He succeeds Dale Klein, who will remain with the company as a member of the Board.Tom is an experienced CEO with deep expertise in leading engineering-driven organizations. Over his career, he has built and led high-performing teams across multiple locations and end markets. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Seaway Plastics Engineering from 2017 to 2025. Under his leadership, the company experienced significant growth both organically and through acquisition, providing contract manufacturing and engineering services for Medical, Aerospace, Defense, and Industrial clients globally.“I’m incredibly excited to join the team at Parallel Technologies,” said Tom Orr. “I’ve been impressed by the company’s commitment to innovation, its talented people, and its culture of excellence. I see tremendous opportunity ahead to invest in our capabilities and enhance the value we deliver to our customers and partners.”Tom will work closely with the executive leadership team, as well as Dale Klein, Luke Musech, and Rick Shand on the Board of Directors to guide Parallel Technologies through its next phase of growth.“We are thrilled to welcome Tom as Parallel Technologies’ next CEO,” said Dale Klein. “His extensive experience and strong focus on culture and execution make him well-positioned to take Parallel into its next chapter. I’m excited to support him in this transition.”Under Tom’s leadership, Parallel Technologies will continue its mission of securing communities through intelligent building solutions, with a focus on delivering smart, scalable, and secure technology solutions to its growing base of customers.About Parallel TechnologiesParallel Technologies is a leading provider of security technology solutions and managed services. With a focus on innovation and delivering exceptional value, we are committed to securing our communities through intelligent building solutions.For more information, please visit www.ptnet.com

