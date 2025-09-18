Let’s Get Moving Marks One Year in Phoenix, Expanding Trusted Moving Services Across the Valley

Our vision from day one was to bring truly stress-free moving to the Valley. Moving isn’t just logistics—it’s about trust, and we are honored to earn that trust every single day” — Tiam Behdarvandan, Founder of Let’s Get Moving

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let’s Get Moving, an award-winning moving company celebrated for its exceptional service throughout North America, proudly marks its one-year milestone serving Phoenix, Arizona, and nearby communities in both the East and West Valley.

Opening its doors in Phoenix last year, Let’s Get Moving quickly established itself as a go-to provider for local moving services in Phoenix. Over the past twelve months, the company has completed hundreds of moves, assisting families, businesses, and students across Maricopa County with its punctual movers, transparent pricing, and customer-first approach.

Let’s Get Moving expanded to Phoenix in response to rising demand from residents and businesses drawn to the city’s economic vitality, educational opportunities, and rapid population growth.

Located at 1005 E Madison St #2 in central Phoenix, the company can quickly reach downtown neighborhoods and major nearby cities such as Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Glendale, Peoria, and Surprise to provide fast and reliable moving services.

Equipped with a fully staffed office, secure and climate-controlled storage facilities, and a modern fleet of moving trucks, Let’s Get Moving is expertly positioned to serve the diverse needs of clients throughout the Valley.

The company proudly supports Scottsdale’s dynamic business districts, Mesa and Gilbert’s welcoming family neighborhoods, Chandler’s innovative tech corridor, Glendale and Peoria’s expansive suburban communities, as well as the rapidly expanding residential developments in Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Queen Creek, Litchfield Park, and Paradise Valley.

Let’s Get Moving offers a comprehensive suite of services, including:

1. Local moves for homes and businesses

2. Professional packing and unpacking

3. Furniture assembly and disassembly

4. Climate-controlled short- and long-term storage solutions

5. Specialized moves (antiques, pianos, and more)

6. Junk Removal Services

The company’s staff receives rigorous training in safety, customer service, and efficient handling, underpinning a record of punctual arrivals and damage-free deliveries. Let’s Get Moving also maintains an eco-conscious fleet, regularly updating equipment to minimize environmental impact.

With over 2,500 five-star reviews and recognition for service quality in other states, Let’s Get Moving’s Phoenix team continues to uphold high standards. Recent customer testimonials cite prompt scheduling, friendly movers, and careful handling of valuable possessions as key differentiators.

The company’s commitment to exceptional service is reflected in customer experiences like this one from Kim Sweetwood:

“The gentlemen who helped me with a last-minute, same-day move on a Sunday evening were absolutely wonderful! They did a great job. I would highly recommend this company and these movers anytime! Thank you all so much.”

To celebrate this milestone, Let’s Get Moving is offering exclusive promotional discounts on all services throughout the Valley for a limited time. The company is also exploring partnerships with local businesses and participating in regional events to foster community relationships.

Let’s Get Moving invites prospective clients to call or visit its website to learn more about its offerings and read customer reviews.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.