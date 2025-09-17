Let’s Get Moving Toronto Celebrates Over a Decade of Service, National Expansion, and Industry Recognition

Let's Get Moving Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its founding in 2010 by Tiam Behdarvandan, Let’s Get Moving has grown from a small local business with just two movers and a truck into a leading moving company with over 40 locations across Canada and expanding into the United States. Recognized for its commitment to customer service and operational excellence, the company recently received prestigious industry honors, including the Best Business Excellence Award and the Top Choice Award, underscoring its reputation as one of Toronto’s trusted moving experts.

Having successfully completed more than 10,000 residential and commercial moves, Let’s Get Moving offers comprehensive services including packing, storage, junk removal, and specialized moving solutions for delicate and complex items. Their transparent pricing model with no hidden fees and extensive insurance coverage provide additional peace of mind for clients.

“Our growth over the past 15 years reflects our dedication to providing dependable and stress-free moving experiences,” said Tiam Behdarvandan, Founder of Let’s Get Moving. “We are proud to have built a company that not only meets the highest standards of professionalism and care but also actively supports the communities in which we operate through charitable sponsorships and local initiatives.”

Let’s Get Moving continues to invest in staff training and equipment to handle diverse moving needs, from residential relocations to complex office moves requiring customized planning. This approach has earned the trust of homeowners, businesses, and property managers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.

Customer Praise Highlights: Let’s Get Moving Toronto’s Commitment to Excellence

Clients consistently commend Let’s Get Moving Toronto for professionalism, care, and seamless service. Tyler Watt shared, “Arman and Sumit were excellent, professional, fast, and super friendly throughout the entire move. They handled everything with care and made a stressful day feel easy. The company was honest and upfront about pricing, with no hidden fees or surprises. Highly recommend!” Another customer, Wendy Ren, noted, “Gaganpreet and Arsh were awesome! Super friendly, careful with everything, and really quick. They made the whole moving process way easier and stress-free.”

Efficiency and careful handling are common themes in reviews. Waleed Iqbal said, “Sarabjot and his team worked efficiently and very carefully with all our belongings and furniture. I was left pleasantly surprised by their hard work.” Longtime customer Dimpho Radebe praised the company's reliability and fair prices: “Each move has been a smooth and easy process. They are reliable, their prices fair and no hidden costs or surprises, and their movers are pleasant and respectful.”

These testimonials underscore the team’s dedication to professionalism, clear communication, and customer satisfaction, values central to Let’s Get Moving Toronto’s success.

