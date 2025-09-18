Vilas Partners Announces Successful Acquisition of Creative Tile Concepts, DBA Creative Tile & Hardwood Floors

Partnering with Vilas Partners gives us supplemental backing to expand our capabilities while maintaining the same level of craftsmanship and dedication our customers have come to expect.” — Neal White, Founder of Creative Tile Concepts

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vilas Partners, a Holding Company located in Tampa Bay, FL focused on acquiring family-owned, Home Services and Construction businesses in Florida, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Creative Tile Concepts, DBA Creative Tile & Hardwood Floors (CTC or “Company”), a premier tile and stone design and installation business based in Naples, Florida, expanding its platform company, VPHS Flooring, LLC, into the Southwest Florida Flooring market. The transaction closed in late summer of this year and represents a key milestone in Vilas Partners' continued expansion across Florida’s home improvement market.

Founded in 1978, Creative Tile Concepts provides professional high-end installations, design, and project planning for major builders and designers in southwest Florida. CTC is a full service installation company (oldest one in Naples, Florida) with a 7,000 square foot showroom.

“We are delighted to welcome Creative Tile Concepts into the Vilas Partners portfolio,” said Marcos Eloi Lima, co-founder & CEO of Vilas Partners. “This acquisition not only reinforces our commitment to growing within the home improvement industry but also allows us to support Neal’s legacy and his talented team in reaching new heights of success.”

The transaction was facilitated by Trisch Garthoeffner of Anchor Business Valuations & Financial Services, LLC, a respected business valuation and advisory firm, along with Equity Real Estate Brokers, DBA Doctors Broker both of whom provided critical expertise in structuring the deal and ensuring a seamless transition.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Vilas Partners' presence in Florida and enhance its portfolio of companies within the home improvement space. Creative Tile Concepts operations will continue to operate under the direction of the exceptional tenured management team with continued focus on the preservation of the company’s legacy of quality and service while leveraging the additional resources and operational support offered by Vilas Partners.

“I am excited about this next chapter for Creative Tile Concepts,” said Neal White, Founder of Creative Tile Concepts. “Partnering with Vilas Partners gives us supplemental backing to expand our capabilities while maintaining the same level of craftsmanship and dedication our customers have come to expect.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

