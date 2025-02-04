Vilas Partners of Tampa Announces Successful Acquisition of Floorcrafters of Southwest Florida

Vilas Partners, a Holding Company located in Tampa Bay, FL focused on acquiring family-owned, Home Services and Construction, acquires Floorcrafters of SWFL

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vilas Partners Announces Successful Acquisition of Floorcrafters of Southwest Florida

Vilas Partners, a Holding Company located in Tampa Bay, FL focused on acquiring family-owned, Home Services and Construction businesses in Florida, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Floorcrafters of Southwest Florida, a prominent flooring retailer and installation service provider based in Fort Myers, Florida. The transaction closed in early fall of this year and marks a significant step in Vilas Partners' expansion strategy within the home improvement and construction industry.

Founded in 1989, Floorcrafters has built a strong reputation for offering high-quality flooring products and exceptional installation services to residential and commercial customers throughout Southwest Florida. With a focus on personalized service and a broad range of flooring solutions, Floorcrafters has become a trusted name in the local market.

“We are excited to welcome Floorcrafters into the Vilas Partners family,” said Edson Queiroz, co-founder and Head of Home Services and Construction of Vilas Partners. “This acquisition aligns with our growth strategy in the home improvement sector, and we are eager to support Floorcrafters’ continued success by leveraging our management system and resources with the expertise and industry connections of Kevin and the Floorcrafters great team.”

The transaction was facilitated by Anchor Business Valuations & Financial Services, LLC, a trusted business valuation and advisory firm, and Equity Real Estate Brokers, who played a critical role in structuring the deal and ensuring a smooth transition. The teams at Anchor Business Valuations and Equity Real Estate Brokers provided invaluable support throughout the acquisition process.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Vilas Partners' presence in Florida and enhance its portfolio of companies within the home improvement space. The team at Floorcrafters will continue to operate under the leadership of its current management, with a focus on maintaining the high level of service and commitment to quality that has defined the company for over three decades.

“We are thrilled to join Vilas Partners, a firm that shares our values and commitment to customer satisfaction,” said Kevin Knapp, Co-Founder of Floorcrafters. “This partnership will allow us to expand our offerings and improve operations, all while continuing to provide exceptional service to our loyal customers.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information, please contact Vilas Partners:

Email: contact@vilaspartners.com

Phone: (813) 481-5652

