Inventor David Henson Aims to Put Cars on a Weight Loss Plan by Making the Wheel the Engine

Revolutionary wheel technology embeds actuators at the tire surface, eliminating traditional drivetrains and potentially reducing vehicle weight by up to 40%

Why move a piston to move a shaft to move a gear to turn a wheel when you can apply the thrust exactly where it's needed” — David Henson

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- If the wheel became the engine, a new world opens of fewer moving parts, programmable tire treads, lighter vehicles, improved traction, and fundamentally new ways to control motion.Henson's SurfacePlan™ design replaces traditional mechanical linkages with an array of precision actuators embedded at the tire surface, delivering force directly into the pavement. "Why move a piston to move a shaft to move a gear to turn a wheel," Henson says, "when you can apply the thrust exactly where it's needed?"He likens the concept to the classic "pin art" desk toy, where hundreds of small pins move independently to create shapes. "Now imagine those pins as actuators at the tire surface, each applying thrust directly into the road," he explains.Technical Innovation Meets Practical EngineeringThe system uses precision actuators powered by electric, hydraulic, or pneumatic means, synchronized by AI-assisted software to deliver thrust exactly when and where traction is optimal. By eliminating engines, transmissions, and drive shafts, vehicles can achieve dramatic weight reductions while improving energy efficiency.Detailed in a comprehensive provisional patent filing, the SurfacePlan system addresses key engineering challenges including power delivery, durability, and high-speed stability through innovative solutions like directional stabilizing elements for maintaining optimal ground contact.Preliminary analysis suggests the system could reduce vehicle weight by 50-75% while improving energy efficiency through direct force application, eliminating the conversion losses inherent in traditional drivetrain systems.Beyond Incremental Improvement, this technology enables entirely new vehicle architectures – lightweight, single-person pods that can link together for group travel, creating shared interior space when connected but maintaining individual efficiency when solo."This could live at Tesla, GM, Ford, Rivian, Toyota, or Volkswagen," Henson says. "it could be advanced by an engineering school willing to share in the IP or maybe Apple Computer wants to make the iWheel. But I'm not an insider in the auto or EV world. I'm just the guy with the idea, a provisional patent, and a clock ticking."The inventor has launched a WeFunder poll to gauge investor and public interest in "reinventing the wheel"With 360 days remaining on provisional patent protection, Henson is seeking strategic partners ready to prototype and commercialize breakthrough mobility technology:• Automakers looking for competitive advantage in EV efficiency and control• Technology companies ready to make a design leap, not just an incremental step• Universities with robotics or mechanical engineering programs seeking breakthrough research projects• Venture capital groups specializing in transformative, high-risk, high-reward technologies"Forget knocking on doors," Henson says. "I'll run it through a press wire because somewhere among readers is the right person to recognize that this isn't incremental improvement, it's transportation reimagined from the ground up."More details including the patent timing, design specifications, and contact information are available at SurfacePlan.com

