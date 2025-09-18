Ministers Siviwe Gwarube and Solly Malatsi undertake joint handover of smart learning tablets to learners at Forest Village Leadership Academy, 19 Sept

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, and the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr Solly Malatsi, will on Friday, 19 September 2025, undertake a joint handover of smart learning tablets to learners at Forest Village Leadership Academy in Cape Town.

These smart tablets, donated by private sector partners, form part of government’s ongoing drive to expand school connectivity, digital literacy, and access to coding and robotics education within South Africa’s basic education system.

This initiative underscores the 7th Administration’s vision to use strategic partnerships with the private sector to bridge the digital divide, amid fiscal constraints and a continued emphasis on early technological debut.

The handover extends government’s priority to ensure that no learner is left behind in the digital age and further represents a significant step in preparing learners with 21st-century skills, encouraging early engagement with technology, and building a foundation for future success in a rapidly evolving economy.

Members of the media are invited to attend the handover and will be afforded interview opportunities as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Friday, 19 September 2025

Time: 08h00

Venue: Forest Village Leadership Academy, Cape Town

