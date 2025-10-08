Deputy President Paul Mashatile arrives in Juba on a working visit

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as Special Envoy to South Sudan, has today, Wednesday, 8 October 2025, arrived in Juba, South Sudan to hold consultations with various stakeholders on the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

During his two-day working visit, Deputy President Mashatile is expected to hold primary discussions with His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit and key signatories to the Revitalised Agreement, as well as other stakeholders, to find lasting peace, development and stability for the people of South Sudan.

The Republic of South Sudan is implementing a peace process under auspices of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, signed in September 2018.

“We have returned to this great city of Juba, in South Sudan, to once again, consult with the relevant Parties, who are Signatories to the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan, to track progress achieved in implementation of the provisions and commitments expressed in the Agreement. The drafting of a new constitution, transitional security arrangements and preparations for elections scheduled for December 2026, are amongst the important elements of our focus,” said Deputy President Mashatile.

Deputy President Mashatile and delegation were received by the South Sudan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Monday Semaya Kumba; Director General Bilateral, Amb. Phillip Jade; South Sudan Ambassador to South Africa, Amb. Simon Doku; the Director for Africa, Ambassador Kau Nar Maper; as well as Amb Mahlodi Muofhe of the South African High Commission in South Sudan.

Enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

#GovZAUpdates