Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana visits Mangaung’s service delivery points, 18 Sept

Public Service and Administration Deputy Minister, Ms Pinky Kekana will tomorrow, Thursday, September 18, 2025, embark on an unannounced visit to several frontline service delivery points in the Free State’s provincial capital, Mangaung as part of the Integrated Public Service Month.

Deputy Minister Kekana is the National District Development Model (DDM) Champion for Mangaung District Municipality. The DDM was identified as a service delivery-planning instrument that aims to respond and address some of the challenges faced by citizens by bringing all spheres of government closer to the people at the district level and to foster an integrated approach to governance.

This requires thorough planning, coordination, collaboration and monitoring, to ensure that government gets value for the money it spends and protects the poor and vulnerable. During the oversight visit, which forms part of the Integrated Public Service Month, the Deputy Minister will be joined by both Local and Provincial Government leaders. Every year, in South Africa, September marks Integrated Public Service Month, which serves as a reminder of what it means to serve communities and to evaluate government impact on issues relating to service delivery.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 18 September 2025

Time and Venue:

09:55-BOTSHABELO INDUSTRIAL AREA

11:00-DEPARTMENT OF LABOUR, THABA NCHU

12:00-SASSA, THABA NCHU

12:30-MANGAUNG COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTRE, ROCKLANDS

P.S. Members of the media are asked not to disclose the visit locations to officials, as these visits are intended to be announced.

