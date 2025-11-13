Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation Expands Educational Choice to Pueblo Families with $10,000 Donation to Parents Challenge

The Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation supports Parents Challenge's expansion into Pueblo.

With The Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation gift, Parents Challenge launched a new branch in Pueblo empowering low-income families with educational choice.

We are not just expanding our reach; we are expanding hope, empowering parents with the tools and knowledge needed to shape a brighter future for their children.” — Deborah Hendrix, Executive Director of Parents Challenge

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parents Challenge, a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering educational choice for low-income families, received a $10,000 donation from the Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation that supported the organization’s expansion into Pueblo. The new branch, directed by Pueblo-based leaders, now supports 30 scholars with Parents Challenge resources for educational choice.

The donation provided by the Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation enabled Parents Challenge to build on its recent momentum by extending its programs and services to new communities in Southern Colorado. The expansion to Pueblo represents a critical step in Parents Challenge’s mission: ensuring every parent — regardless of income or ZIP code — has the opportunity to make the best educational decisions for their child.

“For 25 years, Parents Challenge has been a steadfast partner to families seeking better educational opportunities,” said Deborah Hendrix, executive director of Parents Challenge. “The generous support from the Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation allows us to bring our mission to Pueblo. We are not just expanding our reach; we are expanding hope, empowering parents with the tools and knowledge needed to shape a brighter future for their children.”

The Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation, based in Pueblo, is committed to enhancing the quality of life for Southern Colorado residents through investments in education and community development. The foundation’s partnership with Parents Challenge coincides with its long-standing focus on initiatives that strengthen local, Southern Colorado families and create lasting opportunities for students.

“We are proud to support Parents Challenge in their expansion to Pueblo,” said Andrea Aragon, executive director of the Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation. “Empowering parents to choose the educational path that best fits their child is one of the most powerful ways to support student success — and by extension, the future of our community.”

This new grant builds on Parents Challenge's season of growth, during which it has expanded its reach into Teller County and Eastern El Paso County, in addition to Pueblo. In a record-setting year of support – fitting for their 25th anniversary – the organization also received significant support from other philanthropic leaders, including the Daniels Fund, The Anschutz Foundation and John E. and Margaret L. Lane Foundation.

Since its founding in 2000, Parents Challenge has served more than 4,500 students and over 1,500 families through a unique blend of financial assistance, mentorship, tutoring, and training programs. Whether a family chooses traditional public, private, charter public, or home education, Parents Challenge is committed to equipping them with the tools and confidence to navigate their chosen path.

Discover more about Parents Challenge’s impact on the lives of Colorado families here.

About Parents Challenge

Parents Challenge is a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit dedicated to disrupt the legacy of educational failure by empowering parents. We provide our families with information, training, mentoring, tools, and financial resources to equip them to choose the education they think best for their children. Through comprehensive support Parents Challenge equips families to make informed educational decisions. Find out more at https://parentschallenge.org.

About the Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation

Headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado, the Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation was founded in 1988 to support charitable organizations and initiatives that enhance the quality of life in Southern Colorado. With a focus on education and community development, the Foundation continues the legacy of the Rawlings family by investing in a stronger, more vibrant region. Visit https://rawlingsfoundation.com for more information.

